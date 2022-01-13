A San Francisco home that has zero bedrooms and has been described as “the worst house on the best block” has sold for nearly $2m.

The house, which was built in 1900, according to real estate brokerage Redfin, is located in the Noe Valley area of San Francisco, where the median price for homes is $2.1m.

On Zillow, where the house was listed by Compass, it was described as a “fantastic contractor’s special,” with the description noting that “this the worst house on the best block, making it a fantastic opportunity”.

“This is an opportunity like few others to build your dream home,” the description reads. “Surrounded by many multimillion dollar homes; this is the best opportunity on the block and your chance to make it shine as bright as the neighbours.”

However, the listing then goes on to note that the property “is likely to require cash only due to its extreme deferred state”.

In the attached photos, the house can be seen in a dilapidated state, with a photo taken of the outside of the home showing the windows boarded up and the white siding peeling in places.

The 2,158-sq-ft house also includes a kitchen that has been painted yellow, while the appliances appear to be falling apart.

Although the home is not listed as having any bedrooms, it does have a bathroom, which could be seen taken up mostly by a large bathtub.

However, the lot does boast private outdoor space, which The Real Deal noted brings the total lot space up to nearly 3,000 sq ft, and is likely what attracted buyers.

According to the outlet, the house went up for auction in a conservatorship sale in December before selling for $1.97m on 7 January, a price that was $600,00 above the starting bid.

On the Instagram account @ZillowGoneWild, the pricey purchase has shocked people, with many joking about the steep prices of homes in San Francisco.

“This is peak San Francisco if I’ve ever seen it,” one person commented, while another said: “Oh San Fran, keeping housing affordable since... never!!!”

Someone else added: “You had me at zero bedrooms.”

However, there were also those who found the price justifiable, as one person noted: “It’s got a yard. That’s extremely rare.”

“Is it weird I’m surprised it was only $1.9m?” another person asked.

Redfin notes that single-family homes in the area typically sell in 11 days, while a Zillow search shows that the most expensive home currently for sale in the area is listed for $9.9m.