A festival dedicated to houseplants is returning to London for a third year next month.

Houseplant Festival is a two-day event that will be held at Garden Museum in north London on Saturday 23 and Sunday 24 October.

Curated by plant expert Alice Vincent (@noughticulture, author of Rootbound and How to Grow Stuff), the festival will feature workshops, talks, a Houseplant Clinic, and a Plant Swap.

Stalls will include a curated selection of plant and terrarium shops, in addition to stalls with artists, ceramicist and designers selling plants of all sizes, design-led pots, planters and hangers, artisan horticultural ephemera, botanically-inspired art, books and magazines.

Guests will also be able to enjoy food and drink from the Garden Cafe and the festival will stay open late on the Saturday evening for guests who fancy a cocktail while shopping for plants.

Horticultural experts will also be on hand to answer all of your plant-related questions.

The full line-up of talks, workshops and activities will be announced soon, but so far the confirmed line-up includes:

Houseplant Clinic: Over the weekend, museum gardeners Matt Collins and Thom Rutter will be hosting a drop-in Houseplant Clinic to address any of your plants’ ailments.

Plant Swap hosted by London Terrariums: On the second day of the event, guests are invited to bring their healthy potted plants, cuttings and propagations from 10am to start swapping at 11.30am.

Talk by Potted History: How Houseplants Took Over Our Homes author Catherine Horwood: The writer will speak about retro houseplants and what we can learn from them.

Tickets are available by online pre-booking only via the Garden Museum website.

All ticketholders will be required to show an an NHS Covid Pass or present proof of a negative Covid-19 test taken within 48 hours of the event.