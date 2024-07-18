5 things to do before you start a home renovation

Support truly

If you’re getting to grips with the dynamics of a renovation – be it altering the layout or an extension – you’re not alone.

According to a recent study by leading home and design platform, Houzz, our enthusiasm for home improvements continues, with nearly half of homeowners in the UK completing a project in 2023.

With this comes careful planning and preparation, regardless of its scope, to achieve your exact needs.

Here, experts share an indispensable guide on what to expect before you embark on a home renovation…

1. Establish your priorities and do your research

“The more time you invest in planning your renovation or design projects before you get started, the better,” says Amanda Pollard, senior editor, Houzz.

“Before you charge ahead with renovation plans, consider the needs of everyone in the space, and use that as your starting point when establishing your priorities,” she advises.

“From there, you can figure out what’s realistic given your budget constraints.”

open image in gallery An open-concept living space seamlessly integrates the indoors and outdoors (EMR Architecture/PA)

It’s helpful to make a list of practical issues that need to be addressed, such as lack of light in a particular room, a corridor that’s too narrow, or a room that’s too cool, says Emilie Mauran, director at EMR Architecture.

“Once you’ve established the must-haves, you can create a mood board to determine the look you want for each space,” says Mauran.

“I encourage my clients to save photos to an ideabook on Houzz that showcases their preferences for joinery, stairs, tiles and even door handles.

“That way, we can decide on these details early on and avoid having to make quick decisions later in the process.”

After you’ve established your priorities, you should sketch out the scope of work envisaged, says Pollard. “To get a clear picture of exactly the look you want, pull inspiration from online resources.

“Determine which types of professionals you’ll need to hire, research pros in your area and review their portfolios,” she highlights.

2. Assess your budget

open image in gallery (Alamy/PA)

As Pollard points out, in any renovation project there’s a balancing act of controlling your costs while making the most of your investment.

“Cost plays a significant role in renovation choices, as evidenced by the 2024 Houzz & Home UK Study, where 68% of respondents said price was a major factor in their decision process.

“To effectively allocate your budget, know how much you have to spend from the outset of a project and add at least 10% as a contingency fund for unexpected costs,” underlines Pollard.

Simon Orchard, owner of Simon Orchard Garden Design says when establishing a budget, it’s critical to educate yourself on realistic project costs, which will likely require an initial conversation with a designer.

“From there, you can start to budget for the whole project, and of course, add in a contingency for costs you may incur throughout the project.”

“I focus on complete transparency when generating quotes,” outlines Orchard.

He continues: “I always give the client a fixed-fee quote at the first stage of the project (a survey of the project and a detailed brief), and the second stage of a project (concepting and master planning).”

open image in gallery This contemporary outdoor kitchen and dining space is the perfect setting for entertaining guests on summer evenings (Simon Orchard Garden Design/PA)

Along with that fixed fee at the initial fee proposal stage, he creates an estimate for the latter stages of the project, which include construction drawings and planting plans, which is firmed up once the client approves the masterplan.

Depending on the quote, you may need to make revisions to your scope of work, notes Pollard. “For example, perhaps you were hoping to re-do your cloakroom along with your kitchen.

“But since you’ve opted for major structural changes like moving a load-bearing wall or relocating the cooker in your kitchen, you’re willing to wait on the cloakroom.”

3. Find a contractor

Once you’ve done your initial research, aim to get at least three competitive quotes from contractors, suggests Pollard. “While it’s important to be cost-conscious, bear in mind the lowest price isn’t necessarily going to be the best.”

open image in gallery This luxury Victorian home extension showcases a stylish open-plan kitchen (Project Nine Property Group/Visual Peak/PA)

“You might find the under-priced job is under-specified and little ‘extras’ may appear later, because they weren’t accounted for from the start,” notes Pollard.

“Avoid oversights by asking for a highly detailed specification, and making sure the specification is exactly the same for each company you approach.”

4. Agree on lines of communication

Timely communication between homeowners and contractors is key for a smooth renovation process, so make sure to align on communication expectations before you kick off a project, warns Pollard.

open image in gallery A ground floor reconfiguration creates an inviting open kitchen, dining and living area (Alwa Design Studio Ltd/PA)

She says to agree on communication channels so you can stay in the loop. “Even better, many contractors use software for sharing real-time information, so their customers can easily access updates and stay on top of project status.”

Alicja Wawrzyniak, director and founder of Alwa Design Studio Ltd, agrees: “Establishing an effective system for client communication is essential for a successful project.

“Houzz Pro tools have been pivotal for not only collaborating with clients, but managing their expectations.

“Clients have access to real-time information, can comment quickly and easily, and they appreciate the transparency throughout the process.”

5. Pick your products and materials

open image in gallery Combining the elements of wood, ceramic tiles and a sophisticated lighting scheme, this recently renovated bathroom exudes spa-like luxury (Cranberryhome/Agata Brennan Photography)

Over half of renovating homeowners go over budget because products or services were more costly than expected, according to Houzz research, notes Pollard.

However, by making a list with your contractor early on, she says you can proactively make budget-conscious selections for products, materials, finishes and fixtures.

“Not only will this help you stick to your budget, but it will help keep your project on schedule,” Pollard adds.