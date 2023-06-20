How can you save money on your wedding food?

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

You’ve set the date, your family and friends are thrilled, and now it’s all about planning your big day. Naturally, your wedding menu is a key element – but this is where you really need to do your sums.

“Planning the food and drinks for your wedding can be a daunting task,” says Matthew Shaw, founder and creative director of sauveur. “It often ends up being one of the largest budget sections and comes with a lot of work.”

While it’s tempting to cut corners on the catering, Shaw says one of the most important elements at any event is that people are “well fed, watered and happy – it’s such a central part to the day”.

Wondering how to save money on your wedding catering? Here’s how to tie the knot in style, without blowing the budget…

Choose courses wisely

When deciding where to prioritise your spending, Shaw says it’s important to think about this cleverly – and what the impact will be. If you’re looking to remove courses or options to keep costs in line, his advice is to do this later on in the evening, not near the beginning.

“Wedding days involve an early start for everyone, not just the couple, and it can be a while before people have something to eat or drink,” notes Shaw.

Plentiful canapés and a generous dinner are crucial. After that, people will be more forgiving, says Shaw. He points out that desserts, over-sized wedding cakes and cheese stations are all wonderful additions to a wedding celebration, but more likely to be wasted.

“A hot and flavoursome late-night snack will often be much more appreciated than a spoonful of dessert after lots of wine with dinner.”

Think about the dining format

From food stations and casual set-ups to formal seated dinners, all options have their pros and cons.

“For seated dinners, most people consider either a plated or feasting option,” says Shaw. “There is a belief feasting dinners are often more cost-effective, which is not true.”

He says both options require similar staff and equipment, so consider what atmosphere you want to create. “Feasting is lovely and convivial, but you’ll have to ensure you have space for everything on the tables – and guests who are happy to get stuck in and share food.”

A format which works really well and helps keep costs down is to favour a longer, more substantial drinks reception and canapés instead of a starter, says Shaw.

“This gives guests plenty of time to mingle and enjoy lots of delicious canapés. You can then seat everyone for the more formal part of the evening, while keeping your dinner shorter.

“If you’re considering removing a course, always stick to two courses at the table, no fewer,” he adds.

Time of day counts

Michelle Harle, general manager at Newcastle’s Royal Station Hotel, says: “Twilight weddings have seen a surge in demand, as couples are maximising time with their guests and also saving money, which is often used towards a more lavish honeymoon.

“By starting the wedding later in the day, after 3pm or 4pm, guests have time to enjoy more of the journey or time at the venue, so it’s not a rushed start to the day,” Harle suggests. “Starting later in the day also means you can avoid what is sometimes perceived as a formal, longer and sometimes costly wedding breakfast.”

As she points out, guests can go straight into celebration mode with a buffet served in the evening time. “It’s an opportunity to invest less money into a more elaborately presented food offering, rather than the traditional set wedding breakfast menu,” she adds. “It’s a combination of the traditional ceremony, but with a modern twist.”

Think seasonal and sustainable menu

Of course, what’s on the menu comes into it too. “Choose a menu based around products that are locally grown and in season – not only is this cost-effective, it’s also beneficial for the environment,” says Holly Congdon, director at Lettice Events.

Some caterers (including Lettice Events) offer reduced-price fully plant-based menus to incentivise couples to opt for a more sustainable wedding menu.

Rework the wedding cake

“Look at non-traditional wedding cakes, such as doughnut towers, a croquembouche or cupcakes, as these can provide a cheaper alternative to a traditional tiered cake,” suggests Tracey James-Heyes, wedding co-ordinator at Stoke Place Hotel in Buckinghamshire.

“Alternatively, a champagne tower instead of a cake is also a great option – and will give guests an extra drink to save money at the bar.”