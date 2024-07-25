How to create the ultimate outdoor kitchen

Support truly

If you’ve got the area, love to cook in the open air and fancy going one step further, an outdoor kitchen is the bees’ knees – and fashioned for entertaining in style.

“And it doesn’t just have to be for balmy summer nights, which is lucky with the weather being somewhat unpredictable,” quips Looeeze Grossman, founder of The Used Kitchen Company.

“If designed well, it can be a great transitional space to last throughout the summer – and through cosy autumnal days, and chilly winter months.”

Here, she shares her expertise on how to create the most efficient layout to suit your lifestyle…

Planning

Before undertaking any DIY project, it’s important to clearly define your goals for the space, says Grossman.

Ask yourself: Do you want a simple area or full dining experience for socialising and entertaining guests?

Are you aiming for a variety of cooking choices, or will a single BBQ give you options to cook pretty much everything?

“Taking the time to answer these questions at the outset will ensure you end up with the perfect outdoor kitchen.

open image in gallery (Vlaze/PA)

“Rather than wishing you’d installed a prep sink only to be running into the house to wash things,” she highlights.

You should also assess your budget and work out where your priorities lie. “If a top-of-the-range BBQ or wood-fired oven is your dream, you may find you need to compromise elsewhere.”

Budget

Costs can vary hugely when it comes to outdoor kitchens, from top-of-the-range full kitchens which start at around £15k, to high street BBQs from a few hundred pounds, notes Grossman.

“If you already have an outside space, adding your own pergola and existing patio furniture with a BBQ and firepit can give you a great base for your outdoor kitchen.”

open image in gallery (Fogher Kitchens/PA)

Ex-display styles can be an excellent choice if you’re looking for luxury on a budget, says Grossman. “We currently have a top-of-the-range outdoor kitchen which retails at £49k, on sale for £20k.

“While still at the top end of the budget, there are ways to cut your costs.”

If your budget is tight, she says to focus on essential features first, and add luxuries as your budget allows, such as fridges and additional storage.

“If your budget doesn’t stretch to purchasing an outdoor kitchen in full, consider building the kitchen area yourself from bricks, reclaimed wood or concrete – and adding in your cooking equipment.”

Cooking equipment

Once you’ve decided what you want to include and set your budget, it’s time to start researching for the best bargains and best-performing products on the market, underlines Grossman.

“Remember to spend time checking reviews on Trustpilot and Feefo, and be cautious of false economies.”

open image in gallery (Alamy/PA)

“If you’re limited on space and budget, a compact high-quality BBQ should be your main focus,” suggests Grossman. “Many BBQs now offer the options to grill and smoke – and many also offer a rotisserie option.”

If space and money are no object, she says having a large BBQ and pizza oven together, with a prep area and firepit should tick the boxes.

“It’s also worth considering looking for ex-display or used outdoor kitchen equipment,” advises Grossman. “This can save you thousands of pounds and often comes with the added extras that weren’t originally in your budget.”

Key elements to include

Once you have your basics sorted, it’s time to consider additional items that will enhance your outdoor kitchen experience…

“A prep sink is invaluable as it centralises your food preparation tasks if you plan to use the space regularly – and view it as a true, second kitchen,” says Grossman. “It’s also worth adding an outdoor fridge.”

Plenty of storage and counter space are essential, she highlights. “You’ll need space to prep your ingredients and store a second set of utensils, pots, pans, and BBQ equipment.

“Avoiding the hassle of moving items between indoor and outdoor kitchens is important, so ensure everything is conveniently accessible and ready for immediate use.”

Design

With all the essentials covered, you can focus on the design element of the space…

“Having some sort of cover for your outdoor kitchen is essential with unpredictable weather, and will ensure you can use the space all year round.

“Adding heating will mean you can use the space into the autumn and winter, to cook winter warmers al fresco.”

She continues: “Cosy outdoor cushions, warm blankets, patio heaters, or even a firepit will keep you toasty when entertaining.”

open image in gallery (Alamy/PA)

“Seating is also incredibly important – you’ll want something which is comfortable, can seat all your guests, but still act as an intimate area when it’s just the family.”

Weatherproof fabrics have greatly improved, says Grossman, so you won’t need to constantly take cushions on and off. “Throw cushions will tie all the colours together, and can even co-ordinate the flowers in your garden.”

Adding a well-placed outdoor rug and decorative lighting will bring the whole space together to create a true outdoor dining experience, highlights Grossman.

“When it comes to lighting, though you might be tempted by solar, come the winter you’ll be sat in darkness, so a selection of electrical lighting will mean you can use the space throughout the year,” she advises.

Storage shouldn’t be overlooked either. “Not just for your cooking equipment but for plates, cutlery and frequently used table decorations.

“Having everything readily accessible will encourage you to use the space more often, and prevent you from having to constantly transport items from house to garden – and back again.”

An outdoor kitchen can truly become a dream space – and will expand your home’s living area, highlights Grossman.

“Plan well, spend wisely, and you’ll be well on your way to creating your dream outdoor kitchen.”