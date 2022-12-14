Fifth of over-60s ‘struggle with day-to-day online tasks’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nearly one in five over-60s are still struggling to adapt to an online world.

The survey of 1,500 adults who have reached their seventh decade found 39 per cent feel they are anything but ‘tech savvy’.

And 18 per cent find it difficult to get to grips with the online tasks they now have to do day-to-day.

But six in 10 think there’s more pressure on older generations to adapt to using technology as they’ve been familiar with life without it, compared to the younger generations.

As a result, almost half (49 per cent) want to learn more digital skills, as 46 per cent feel they have torely on gadgets and technology on a daily basis.

It also emerged the typical over-60 has learnt 12 new tech related skills in the last 10 years, including making video calls (47 per cent), online shopping (42 per cent) and how to use QR codes (32 per cent).

Ordering prescriptions (29 per cent), selling things online (22 per cent) and streaming films and TV shows (18 per cent) also featured in the list of modern skills older adults have grown used to.

The research, commissioned by BT Group, found one in 10 use these skills to feel less lonely.

And 65 per cent believe you are never too old to learn new things.

Victoria Johnson, social impact director at BT Group, said: “It’s brilliant to see through this research just how much over-60s have learnt in a short space of time and that they’re keen to keep learning.

“To date, we’ve helped more than 14.7 million people across the UK make the most of life in the digital world thanks to our resources.”

The study also found seven in 10 of those polled had to use technology in their most recent job, including emails (69 per cent), spreadsheets (41 per cent) and group chats (19 per cent).

But many felt they needed to adapt to an online world in order to complete life admin (37 per cent) and stay connected with others (34 per cent).

For 37 per cent, doing so has made their life easier, while 18 per cent said using technology has helped them feel less isolated and lonely.

The typical day sees the older age group spend an average of four hours online, by online shopping (67 per cent), paying bills (62 per cent) and keeping up to date with news (53 per cent).

While 58 per cent of those, polled via OnePoll, taught themselves how to use various devices, 17 per cent took an in-person class and 29 per cent learnt via their child.