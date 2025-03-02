Outnumbered’s Hugh Dennis and Claire Skinner ‘secretly married three years ago’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Outnumbered co-stars Hugh Dennis and Claire Skinner have been secretly married since 2022, according to reports.

The Daily Mail reports that the couple, who met while playing husband and wife duo Pete and Sue Brockman in the BBC sitcom, tied the knot in the summer of 2022 in Westminster, London.

Dennis, 63, and Skinner, 60, are thought to have been in a relationship since 2017, and confirmed their romance the following year.

They sparked marriage speculation earlier this year, when Dennis was seen wearing a wedding band during an appearance on ITV’s Lorraine.

The Mail also claims that Skinner was spotted wearing her ring while promoting the most recent Outnumbered Christmas special in December last year, alongside Dennis and their on-screen children, Tyger Drew-Honey, Ramona Marquez and Daniel Roche.

open image in gallery The couple recently reunited on screen for an ‘Outnumbered’ festive special ( BBC/Hat Trick Productions/Adam Lawrence )

The Independent has contacted representatives for the couple for further comment.

A source close to the couple told the paper: ‘This is a real TV love story. They delighted fans when they fell in love outside of the show, having managed to keep it quiet.

“They are a low-key couple who wanted to keep this special for them. Only their family and close friends have known.”

In an interview with The Times in 2019, Skinner admitted that the couple had found it easy to keep their romance out of the public eye.

“Nobody really noticed when Hugh Dennis and I first got into a relationship,” she said. “The news didn’t come out until a year later, which was great. People said to us that someone will notice soon but I kept telling them, ‘We’re both over 50. Why would anyone be interested in that?’”

open image in gallery Dennis and Skinner played a married couple for seven years ( Getty Images )

“We’ve got families we wanted to protect, but everybody’s pretty cool and happy with it,” she added.

Outnumbered aired on BBC One from 2007 to 2014 and chronicled Pete and Sue’s chaotic life with their three children, Jake, Ben and Karen.

The comedy returned for a Christmas special in 2016 and was then revived again in 2024. The most recent episode, which aired on Boxing Day, saw the couple’s grown-up children returning to the family home for an early festive celebration.

Dennis has two children, including Queen Charlotte actor Freddie, with his second wife Catherine Abbot-Anderson. The couple split up in 2015.

Skinner, meanwhile, shares two children with director Charles Palmer, who she split up with in 2016.