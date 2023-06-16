Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Marston Hefner, the son of late Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, has launched an OnlyFans to help fund his love for collecting Pokémon cards and comic books.

The 33-year-old Playboy scion referred to his OnlyFans career as “a long-term avenue for further financial security” in a new interview with Page Six. However, Hefner admitted that his wife Anna Lambropoulos isn’t “crazy about” his new endeavour.

“She would rather me not be on OnlyFans, but what’s more important to her is me pursuing my dreams or my interests – taking risks,” said Hefner, who identifies as “bisexual af” on his OnlyFans account. Hefner, who married Lambropoulos in August 2022, said he would support his wife if she ever wanted to join the platform.

“If she wanted to do an open relationship, we’ll talk about it,” he said. “If she wanted to do anything sexual, that’s a conversation that we have no matter what, and we are always having it.”

The couple is expecting their first child, according to the New York Post.

Marston Hefner, the third youngest of the late Playboy founder’s four children, explained how his “unconventional” upbringing at the Playboy Mansion allowed him to feel more open-minded about the sex work industry. “I believe that there’s nothing wrong with nudity or sexuality,” he said. “If people have sex and they make money from it, cool. If I end up doing it, cool.”

Hefner added that growing up “with Playboy [magazines] strewn around in the house” helped him understand that “nudity was a common thing.”

The writer and collector’s OnlyFans account is mostly reserved for Pokémon-related content, and he refrains from sharing videos that show himself having sex. However, some content on his OnlyFans has NSFW labels, such as “crazy sexy undie dancing,” “strip tease,” and “butt plug play”.

While Hefner didn’t disclose how much money he’s made off the subscription platform, he hinted that he would be able to afford a Pokémon trophy card before the end of the year from his OnlyFans earnings. Just last April, a rare Pokémon trophy card sold for $300,000 at auction.

Marston Hefner is the oldest son of former Playboy model Kimberley Conrad and Playboy editor-in-chief Hugh Hefner. His 31-year-old brother, Cooper Bradford Hefner, is the chief creative officer and chief of global partnerships at Playboy Enterprises. He’s married to Harry Potter actor Scarlett Byrne, and the couple share three children.

Their parents, Conrad and Hefner, were married in 1989 but divorced in 2010 after being separated for 11 years.

The late Playboy founder also has two older children from his first marriage to Mildred Williams, from 1949 to 1959. His son David Hefner, 67, is an entrepreneur, while his daughter Christie Hefner, 70, was chairman and CEO of Playboy Enterprises from 1988 to 2009. She went on to create the Hugh M Hefner First Amendment Award in honor of her father, and raised $30 million to build the CORE Center in Chicago, the first outpatient facility in the midwestern US for people with AIDS.

In 2012, Marston Hefner was arrested for allegedly assaulting his then-girlfriend and Playboy Playmate, Claire Sinclair. He was sentenced to one year in a domestic-violence programme and ordered to stay away from Sinclair for three years.