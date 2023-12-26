Hugh Jackman got himself in hot water on Christmas visit to Rockefeller tree

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Hugh Jackman has hilariously revealed how he “got in trouble” when he went to see the Rockefeller Center Tree on Christmas Day.

The 55-year-old actor took to Instagram to share some footage from his visit to the iconic tree on the morning of Christmas. Along with two photos of the tree as it was lit up, the post included a selfie of Jackson in front of the landmark. In addition, The Greatest Showman star shared a clip of himself walking towards the tree and filming it with his phone, before he stopped and posed in front, with a big smile on his face.

In the caption, he encouraged his followers to visit the New York City tourist site early in the morning, since there aren’t as many visitors there as usual. “I highly recommend getting up really early on Christmas morning and taking a walk to see the Rockefeller Christmas tree,” Jackman wrote. “It’s so beautiful and not crowded at all.”

He then revealed how and why he got reprimanded during his visit, adding: “I did get in trouble for going beyond the barrier but the security guard was nice and let me go with just a warning.”

Jackman’s post has quickly gone viral, with fans in the comments making quips about the security guard. They also poked fun at how the people in Jackman’s video didn’t appear to notice him at Rockefeller Center.

“Yeah, like the security guard is gonna stop Wolverine. Merry Christmas!” one wrote, referring to the actor’s iconic character in The Wolverine.

“The people around not registering that they’re in close proximity to THE Hugh Jackman,” one added, while another joked: “Love the dude on the side who’s probably thinking ‘that looks a lot like Hugh Jackman.’”

Before the holiday, Jackman posted another picture of himself posing next to a Christmas tree inside a house, alongside the caption: “Merry Christmas Eve!”

Jackman’s visit to the Rockefeller Center Tree comes months after he made headlines when he and his wife of nearly three decades, Deborra-Lee Furness, announced they were separating.

“We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth,” the former couple, who share two children – Oscar, 23, and Ava, 18 –, said in a statement to People in September.

“Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness,” they continued. “We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives.”

They then signed the statement with “Deb and Hugh Jackman,” concluding: “This is the sole statement either of us will make.”

Although he’s kept the breakup out of the spotlight, Jackamn did discuss some of his feelings amid the split in September. At the time, TMZ photographers caught the Australian actor opening up about the separation in a few short sentences, as he said: “It’s a difficult time. I appreciate your thoughts, man, thank you.”

However, the former couple have remained on good terms, as Page Six reported in October that Jackman had celebrated his 55th birthday with Furness. For the celebration, the pair were seen at Polo Bar in Manhattan, New York, with a source claiming to the publication that they had a “very happy time”.

A representative for Jackman later confirmed that he celebrated his birthday with his ex, explaining: “Yes, it’s true. It was a lovely evening.”