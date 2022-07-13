In a weird twist of celebrity couple events, Bradley Cooper is reportedly dating Huma Abedin – longtime advisor to Hillary Clinton and soon-to-be ex-wife of disgraced politician Anthony Weiner.

The actor has been “quietly dating” the political staffer for the past few months, according to a Page Six source. And the celebrity who set-up the unlikely couple was none other than Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

“Bradley has been quietly dating Huma for a few months now, [and] they’ve been keeping it really quiet,” the source told the outlet, adding that the Star is Born actor broke up with Glee alum Dianna Agron prior to dating Huma.

“Anna definitely played matchmaker,” they said. “She’s BFFs with Bradley and adores Huma.”

Abedin is in the final stages of divorcing her estranged husband Anthony Weiner, the former New York congressional representative who confessed to having illicit online contact with a 15-year-old girl. Weiner resigned from Congress in 2011, and was sentenced to 21 months in prison in May 2017 after pleading guilty to transferring obscene material to a minor. That year, Abedin filed for divorce. The two share a 10-year-old son, Jordan Zane Weiner.

While Bradley Cooper, 47, and Huma Abdein, 46, have yet to confirm reports of their relationship, the internet could not contain themselves after hearing news of the unlikely pairing, and took to Twitter to share their reactions to the new couple.

“BRADLEY COOPER IS DATING HUMA ABEDIN?!” said one shocked user.

“real rollercoaster ride here,” tweeted reporter Matthew Zeitlin.

“How does one go from Anthony Weiner to Bradley Cooper? Asking for a single friend. Fine, by friend I mean me. I am asking for me,” another person quipped.

Others were more surprised thatThe Hangover star was apparently dating Dianna Agron right under their noses.

“bradley cooper was dating dianna agron? huh,” tweeted one confused fan.

“bradley cooper’s dating history is truly fascinating and must be studied,” said someone else.

According to the Page Six source, Cooper and Abedin attended this year’s Met Gala together. Although they “split up for the red carpet.” Pictures from the exclusive event show Abedin posing in a yellow gown on the red carpet, while Cooper is seen keeping his distance behind her.

“Bradley is a big step up from Anthony Weiner, to say the very least,” the source told Page Six. The insider also explained that the two share many interests, including “power and politics and human affairs.”

Bradley Cooper previously dated model Irina Shayk, 36, for four years before splitting in 2019. The former couple are parents to five-year-old daughter Lea De Seine.