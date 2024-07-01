Woman files for divorce from husband over one annoying habit

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A woman has revealed her reason for filing for divorce from her husband.

In a recent Reddit post shared to the popular “Am I The A**hole?” subreddit, one wife explained that throughout her relationship with her husband, even before they were married, he would tighten the lids on jars to the point where they were unable to be opened on her own.

“It wasn’t a huge deal if he was there, but if I was alone, it was so annoying. More times than I can count, I’ve opened a new jar of something because I couldn’t get the jar open,” she explained.

She described this habit as a type of cycle where she would keep her anger inside until it reached a breaking point and have a meltdown over the jar lids until she calmed down and the cycle would repeat itself.

“He initially claimed that he did it to ‘keep food fresh’. After many arguments about it, and my insistence that I don’t believe it keeps anything fresh and even if it does make things last longer I don’t care if it means I can’t eat my freaking food when I want. I’ll just replace things that go bad because they are closed normally. Then the excuse was that it’s a habit,” the Reddit post continued.

Then one day her husband was out of the state for 10 days and once again couldn’t open a jar. She ended up running into her neighbor who offered to help her with anything she needed, so she had him attempt to open up all of the jars in her house.

“He said that he’s heard me screaming about over tightened jar lids a few times over the years and he’s really pondered if I was crazy or if my husband was really over tightening the jar lids,” the woman wrote on Reddit.

“He said you know this was intentional. It was every jar, and I’m sure he doesn’t regularly use hot pepper paste or mango puree or any of your other fancy cooking stuff. Then he held up the two jars he couldn’t open and said, I don’t know why he’s doing it but it wasn’t an accident.”

Although the neighbor later apologized for his comment, she decided she couldn’t handle the tight jar lids any more and contacted a lawyer to file for divorce. She clarified that this was the only problem she noticed with their marriage and how her husband was “absolutely blindsided” by the news.

“He still won’t admit that he tightened the lids on purpose. He suggested we go to marriage counseling, but I refused,” her post continued. “I have no idea why he would tighten every jar lid so tightly that I couldn’t open it. He has given me no reason. He still won’t even admit that he did it on purpose. But the hot pepper paste is in the back of the fridge. I use it only when I make Indian food. It’s behind other things. He’s never used it. It’s nothing you could put in food without cooking it. The pepper paste could not have been an accident. It couldn’t. Maybe he put mango puree on his toast or in his oatmeal, but the pepper paste couldn’t have been an accident.”

She had also mentioned that if even one jar had been loose enough to open, she might have reconsidered the divorce, but that wasn’t the case.

After asking the commenters what they thought, many people agreed with her opinion and suggested a plot for revenge that she could do.

“His why is irrelevant. He keeps doing it. After 5 years... forget it. I’m curious if you ever tried to open the jars in HIS fridge when you were dating? Did he over tighten those too, or is it only yours?” one comment read.

“Not just his favorite foods. Every. D**n. Lid. In. The. House. Super glue them ALL shut. Does it twist open? Super glue it shut. Doesn’t even have to be food – plenty of bathroom products twist open. Give him a taste of what that desperation feels like,” another commenter wrote.