A woman has sparked a debate after revealing that her husband was working the entire time during their international flight.

In a recent video shared to TikTok, Arla, @arlaxh, documented how she and her husband were travelling to Lisbon, Portugal together. However, as they prepared for and while they were on their flight, her husband could be seen working either on his phone or computer.

“Watch my husband work through our entire international flight,” the text over the video reads.

At the start of the clip, the couple could be seen in a line at “bag check”, while the man had his Airpods in and appeared to be talking on the phone. He continued having a phone conversation during their “walk to security”.

While waiting in a “lounge” at the airport, Arla filmed her husband sitting in front of his computer and talking on the phone. She briefly filmed the woman next to him as a way of showing the “contrast”, as she appeared not to be working. The woman had a glass of wine in her hand and a pair of headphones in her ears.

When they were both at the “gate” and “boarding their flight”, Arla’s husband was shown looking at his phone again.

She also documented that “2 minutes into takeoff,” her husband was working on his laptop, which was on a tray table. In her final clip, taken at 3am and on the plane, her husband could be seen with his computer out while holding a glass of wine.

“He’s so crazy,” Arla wrote in the caption.

As of 16 May, the video has more than 1.1m views, with some TikTok users in the comments claiming that the husband shouldn’t have been working at the start of his vacation.

“Honestly that’s not a flex. That’s sad,” one wrote.

“Watch my husband start our vacation off by not paying any attention to me,” another viewer said.

A third user claimed: “I think it’s really sad that he can’t separate work from his private life. Work is not everything.”

However, other TikTok users gave the husband the benefit of the doubt, expressing how he could have been doing work on the plane in order to enjoy his time off later.

“Legit my husband,” one wrote. “Hey better to get it done before the trip lol.”

“Have y’all maybe considered [that] he wants to get everything done so his work wouldn’t interrupt whatever plans they have when they arrive,” another comment reads.

In the comments, Arla noted that her husband’s work dynamic is “very normal” for her, as it had been like this for “13 years”.

When asked if her husband stopped working once they landed, she responded: Yes he did, he did upfront work so he was more free on vacation.”

In another video, she was drinking beers with her husband on vacation and acknowledged how he had finished his work.

“Look who’s not doing emails right now,” she said.

The Independent has reached out to Arla for comment.