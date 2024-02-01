Idris Elba’s wife Sabrina Dhowre hilariously reacts to his Calvin Klein campaign

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Idris Elba’s wife Sabrina Dhowre has shared a hilarious reaction to her husband’s first Calvin Klein campaign.

The 34-year-old model took to Instagram on 31 January to share the black-and-white footage of Elba, after he became the new face of Calvin Klein’s Spring 2024 campaign. As part of the advertisement for the brand’s menswear, the actor could be seen strolling through the streets of London while wearing a trench coat, dress pants, and T-shirt from Calvin Klein.

In the caption of her post, Dhowre didn’t hesitate to acknowledge the ongoing praise that her husband – who was named People’s Sexist Man Alive in 2018 – has received. “Ladies and gentlemen…our husband,” she wrote.

Many people in the comments went on to react to her joke, as they hilariously thanked her for sharing the Luther star with his fans.

“Thank you for your sacrifices,” one quipped, while another added: “Mrs Elba is out here doing the Lord’s work. Thank you for sharing.”

“The caption,” a third added. “Raising the trophy for the whole crowd to see.”

Other famous faces went on to praise Dhowre for her “grace” and “generosity”, after referring to Elba as “our husband”.

“How generous, may the father multiply your blessings,” author Ronne Brown wrote, while actor Yvette Nicole Brown agreed: “I love that you know that ‘sharing is caring’ sis!”

Elba and Dhowre first tied the knot in 2019, after two years of dating. For their wedding, they married in a lavish ceremony in Marrakesh, choosing the destination as a middle meeting point for their families in east and west Africa, as noted by British Vogue.

Prior to his relationship with the model, the Hijack star was married twice before, as he was with Hanne Nørgaard from 1999 to 2003, and then married to Sonya Nicole Hamlin for four months in 2006. He and Nørgaard also share two children: Isan, 21, and Winston, nine.

Over the years, Elbas has also opened up about his relationship with Dhowre, and how he was worried he wouldn’t find love again before meeting her. Speaking to The Sunday Times in December 2022, he said that in 2017, love was the “last thing [he] wanted to think about”, despite the fact that he was filming “about unrequited love” at the time.

“I was done with love. And it was there that I met Sabrina in a bar. She made me open to the idea of love again,” he said.

Elsewhere in the interview, Dhowre reflected on what she’s learned from her husband throughout their relationship, revealing that he “taught [her] to seize every moment, live in the today”.

As noted in Calvin Klein’s latest campaign, some of the pieces from Elba’s style include “cotton T-shirts, cashmere sweaters, straight leg jeans, essential chinos and seersucker pull-on pants”. The Spring 2024 menswear collection also features a range of “tailored suits, classic basics and refined outerwear”.