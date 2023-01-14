Izzy Azalea joins OnlyFans to launch ‘my biggest project to date’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Iggy Azalea has launched her new project titled “Hotter Than Hell” on OnlyFans.

The 32-year-old rapper aid she would be releasing first-look content from the multimedia project on the social platform, beginning Friday (13 January).

“Hotter Than Hell” is a yearlong undertaking, which includes “photographs, visual art collabs, videos, merch, and all kinds of aesthetically pleasing, hot as hell things”, Azalea said on Instagram.

She debuted the concept with an image created in collaboration with collage artist Ian Woods.

Earlier this week, Azalea responded to a fan asking when she would be releasing new music.

“Music?... summer. Scandalous s***?... Friday,” she said, teasing the launch of her OnlyFans account.

“Hotter Than Hell” will reportedly encompass Azalea’s forthcoming studio album, slated for release this summer. The project will wrap with the release of a coffee table book in December 2023, Billboard reported.

Azalea has previously said she would “never, ever” join OnlyFans.

In a since-deleted tweet from April 2021, she continued: “I think onlyfans can be really empowering for people, But I WILL NEVER, EVVVER join.

“I don’t want to make that type of content & it only f***s up the bag for ppl on there who really bout that life. Shoutout to the baddies tho!!!!”

The “Sip It” singer clarified her position in a statement to Variety, saying: “Admittedly, I never knew OnlyFans was a place where I could be creative, so I didn’t expect to be collaborating with them on my biggest project to date!”

Azalea added that once she was able to “look beyond the surface level chatter about what it means” to be on OnlyFans, she realised it was the “perfect place to launch a multimedia concept on”.

OnlyFans gained notoriety after some creators began using it to post sexually explicit content, including videos, photos, and live streams.

She added: “I feel excited about not having to worry about the overwhelming and creatively limiting censorship artists have to navigate when sharing work on other digital platforms. The project is bold and fun – so is this collaboration – I think it’s going to surprise a lot of people.”

According to a press release for Hotter Than Hell, Azalea’s latest creative pursuit “takes visual inspiration from the supermodels of the 90s, Pamela Anderson, the conception of the centerfold model, sexuality and its differing viewpoints between men and women, and Madonna’s book Sex”.

A subscription to Azalea’s “Hotter Than Hell X OnlyFans” account costs $25 (around £20) per month.