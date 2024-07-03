Kasabian rock out on their new album Happenings

Support truly

English rockers Kasabian have fired things back up again for their eighth studio album, while US pop rock band Imagine Dragons have released their sixth album.

– Kasabian – Happenings

Kasabian stay on top form with Serge Pizzorno in the driving seat once again on their new album, Happenings.

The band stated this album is “about pure joy” which is heard on the upbeat and fun singles. Call has been self-described by the band as “dance music” whereas Coming Back To Me Good evokes the cheery tones of Two Door Cinema Club.

However, it is the darker and heavier album tracks that stand out as the best. How Far Will You Go is the heaviest on the album thanks to its fast paced electric guitar and pounding drums. G.O.A.T. is almost psychedelic and the light keys in the background add a layer of beauty to the song as Pizzorno cries “love will always find a way”, then Passengers carries weight with its murky guitars and central line “this is what you wanted”.

Hell of It is atmospheric with its sinister sounds, Italian Horror sounds like Kasabian’s take on a Halloween song, Bird in a Cage is electronic and incorporates techno sounds before last year’s single, Algorithms, sees acoustic guitar take centre stage as it closes the album.

Although some may be better than others, this eighth release doesn’t contain a bad song, a sentiment echoed across the tracklist.

Score: 8/10

(Review by Mason Oldridge)

– Imagine Dragons – Loom

Imagine Dragons follow up their 32-track double album with a mere nine track sixth album Loom.

There is a mix of heavier tracks, such as opening track, Wake Up, and lead single, Eyes Closed, which are easily the highlights, and softer tracks like Nice to Meet You and Don’t Forget Me, which can be identified as the weaker tracks on the album.

Take Me To The Beach evokes tropical themes and serves as a fun song whereas In Your Corner, set to a consistent drum beat, is more layered and arguably the most well-constructed song of the album.

Gods Don’t Pray features reggae undertones in its backing beat, Kid is a Gorillaz-esque energetic and fast-paced tune that opens to a slick bassline and Fire In These Hills is a nice closer to the album with melancholic lyrics.

While there is still strength in their music, it is a shame to see these stadium rockers fully indulge in more commercially-friendly pop rock after their heavier first two albums. Furthermore, the short tracklist leaves the final cut feeling somewhat unfinished.

The Dragons have put out another solid release, though the heaviness of their early days is ultimately missed.

Score: 8/10

(Review by Mason Oldridge)

– Fabric Presents: The Streets

The album opens on an intense note on No Better Than Chance, with heavy synthesised beats and an interesting lyrical accompaniment that uses the chorus to create a catchy hook, repeating the song’s title, to draw the listener in.

As the mix progresses, Swing King and 345 add heavy house sounds, using electronic beats and wavered bass to create some summer festival songs.

The record is lively – The Danger lightens the mix with some classic house beats and distorted vocals in a track you can dance to.

Nice and Close keeps a similar vibe, not as heavy as the album started, with percussive backing and a steady beat that for a funky, upbeat track, just like U Could Be Mine.

DIY returns to that heavy bass sound, weighing down the dance mix with a reverberating backing.

Mr Sandman remixes the 1954 tune; unexpected on a house mix but it works well with the record, with an energetic beat behind it.

Desert Island Duvet uses lo-fi sounds and stands out from others on the mix, as a dreamy-sounding house track.

Boiling Point is another dubstep-sounding track, creating variety across the compilation of songs, contrasting from tracks like Neine to 5 which are much more relaxed, less intense, and easier to listen to.

The final track, End of the Queue, wraps things up on a softer note, in contrast to the energy the album opened with, showing the journey taken across the range of tracks presented by Fabric in an interesting, lively mix.

Score: 6/10

(Review by Carla Feric )

– Graham Gouldman – I Have Notes

10cc mainstay Graham Gouldman is set to release I Have Notes – an array of different songs, with airy, dreamy and otherworldly sounds, to encapsulate Gouldman’s genius songwriting.

Floating in Heaven is the first of the album’s 12 tracks and enlists Queen guitarist Brian May. The I’m Not In Love choral opening is accompanied by a classic Queen motif from May toward the end of the interstellar-inspired track.

We’re Alive starts like it could be a Beatles song, with upbeat acoustic instrumentals and a fast pace creating a fun tonal shift from the first track.

A slow tempo and dreamy instrumentals form the romantic ballad that is When You Found Love, featuring Hank Marvin, and showcases the broad palette of musical styles and textures across the album.

A Christmas Affair, with Beth Nielsen Chapman, is a cheeky festive track – although out of season, it’s a jolly and upbeat classic Christmas song.

Couldn’t Love You More with Ringo Starr is a slow, celestial song; dreamy, synthetic instrumentals, light percussive accompaniment and electric guitar riffs make for a standout song.

It’s Time For Me To Go shakes things up, on a “poppy” track that uses bright instrumentals, followed by the country twangs of Don’t Tell Lies.

The country sounds continue on Say You Love Me Tonight, before the record wraps up with a rocking live performance of Heart Full Of Soul, featuring Brian May.

Overall, a great album with interesting variety, and a must-listen.

Score: 9/10

(Review by Carla Feric)