11 stylish updates to channel Indian summer vibes at home

If you’re dreaming of a long-awaited getaway, or are lucky enough to have just returned from a far-flung escape, chances are you’re not quite ready for the sun to set on summer – especially if there wasn’t room to squeeze in a last-minute souvenir, or you’re on the hunt for a quirky piece to add to your collection of curiosities at home.

While we can’t guarantee an Indian summer on the weather front, we can tell you there’s a wealth of ways to kit out your pad for some late-season glow, with decos in rich textures, warm spice and perhaps a striking statement piece.

Here are some fab finds that have caught our eye, with clever use of colour or decorative flourishes…

1. Bayhay Tapered Candles – Pair, £16; The Cuddle – A Pair of Little and Big Glob Candle Holders in Babe, £60, Smith & Goat

(Smith & Goat/PA)

These funky candle holders with their unique sculptural shape look fantastic paired with two-tone tapered candles, and will revive a wooden sideboard or #shelfie.

2. Hendrick Hippo Table Lamp, £68, Graham & Green

(Graham & Green/PA)

A rare beast, this handsome hippo will light up your world and make a wow statement.

3. Osaka Seagrass Storage Baskets, from £85, Ella James

(Ella James/PA)

These seagrass baskets can be grouped with ethnic pottery or hand-painted vases, filled with greenery or vibrant silks spilling out, like those you’d find in a souk. Convenient enough for general storage too.

4. Annona Gold Pineapple Side Table, £138; All-seeing Gold Faces Plant Pot, £16.50 (other items from a selection), Audenza

(Audenza/PA)

An essential for cocktails or glass of vino, a glamorous gold side table in the shape of a pineapple evokes thoughts of happy hour on a sun-drenched terrace, under the shade of a swaying palm (if only!).

5. Spode Creatures of Curiosity 22-Carat Gold Fine China Black/Snake Tea Cup & Saucer, £30, Freemans

(Freemans/PA)

An eclectic collection of chinaware inspired by the Victorian’s love of the natural world, Spode’s Creatures of Curiosity brings together butterflies, tiger prints and all sorts of wonder, not to mention how much better that cup of chai will taste.

6. Slim Hanging Baskets, £15, Bohemia Design

(Bohemia Design/PA)

Artfully placed on a metal pot and pan rail or utensil rack, these handmade hanging baskets can be filled with dried flowers for a Mediterranean kitchen vibe.

7. Mustard Velvet Quilted Throw, from £29.99, Homescapesonline

(Homescapesonline/PA)

With its luxurious, rich feel in vibrant mustard, this 100% cotton velvet quilt is luxe and large enough for armchair travellers to drape over a sofa, or day bed for a siesta.

8. Gallery Home Paulo Pouffe, £95, Freemans

(Freemans/PA)

With its artisan design and blue tassels for a little global allure, this Moroccan inspired pouffe is contemporary and timeless.

9. Boho Terracotta Cushion, £25, Barker & Stonehouse

(Barker & Stonehouse/PA)

A must-have for speedy sofa makeovers, revamping a rustic bed frame or relaxing retreat, this cushion’s soft earthy tones and attractive abstract design will complement most schemes.

10. East End Prints Positive Energy By Oh! Fine Art A3 Framed Print, £40, Very

(Very/PA)

A little reminder to channel those positive holiday vibes at home as well as abroad, poster prints with uplifting messages are right on point.

11. Mustard Yellow 100% Linen Bed Linen, Duvet Cover from £89.10 (Single) to £143.10 (Super King); Housewife Pillowcase from £16.20 (other items from a selection), Secret Linen Store

(Secret Linen Store/PA)

Rise and shine… Saffron is the shade of summer and this ultra-soft French flax linen is breathable, beautifully comfy, and the uplifting hue sets the tone for waking up happy.