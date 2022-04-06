The UK’s first all-season indoor beach to open in Manchester in 2025

The first all-season indoor beach in the UK is set to open in 2025 and is expected to bring up to two million visitors per year within its first five years of operation.

The £250 million indoor waterpark will span 28-acres of land, equivalent to 19 football pitches, and will be located opposite Manchester’s Trafford Centre.

Therme Manchester aims to be a “one-of-a-kind destination that offers a fun and relaxing holiday at home while helping to boost the health and wellbeing of all who visit”.

It will boast a huge number of facilities and activities, including more than 25 pools, 35 waterslides, 30 saunas and steam rooms, “inclusive fitness classes” such as yoga and pilates, and the all-season indoor beach.

According to the developer’s website, it will also feature a 10,000 square metre “wellbeing garden”, urban farms and beehives, and more than 1,500 biodiverse trees as part of its “mission” to connect guests to nature.

The garden, which will be shaped like a rose, forms the central focus of the project and will have “petal-shaped terraces and beautiful pools and water features”.

Therme Group said it will also act as the “focal point for socialising, learning and discovery”.

It was originally due to open in late 2023, but plans have been pushed back by two years due to revisions that will be submitted to Trafford Council this summer.

The group announced new designs for the waterpark that have been updated with new technology “to make the development even more sustainable”.

Stelian Iacob, senior vice president of Therme Group Worldwide and CEO of Therme Group UK, said in a statement: “The Covid period gave us the opportunity to update the design of Therme Manchester to create an even more sustainable, engaging and accessible experience with profound health and wellbeing benefits for all.

“We will continue to work with the Manchester community as we progress with the design and development.”