Influencer buys tickets for all cinema seats to avoid people

A woman has sparked debate on social media after claiming to have bought tickets for all the seats in a movie theatre to avoid a crowd.

On 3 January, the Malaysian influencer posted a video of herself on TikTok in an empty cinema, with the caption: “We are the introverted type! So we bought all the seats.”

In the video, the camera pans across the empty cinema room which shows about 10 rows of seats and finally moves on to Eriyca Baiduri, who is seen eating some popcorn, waiting for the movie to start.

After posting the TikTok video, Ms Baiduri, also known as Madammu, quickly sparked a debate on social media about whether or not her actions were excessive.

But speaking to Malaysian news outlet mStar in a recent interview, Ms Baiduri debunked these claims and said the video was made in “jest”.

She added: “I made the video caption in jest... Suddenly, it became viral, so I left it at that. Netizens can say whatever they want like I’m just showing off or I’m being pretentious and claiming to be an introvert, I’ll still forgive them.”

“It was quite fun watching netizens fight in the comments section. That’s why I let things be. They’re actually quite funny,” she added.

The video now has over 69,000 viewers and over 900 comments, with some people also joining in on the joke and saying that they would have done the same.

“My introvert is shaking,” one user wrote.

Another added: “Lurveeee madam.”

“If I could afford it, I would do this too. I would not hear the sound of children making noise when they are unattended to by their parents or people chatting,” a third said.

But another user didn’t seem quite as keen on Ms Baiduri’s decision, adding: “Another way to say ‘I am Rich.”

Each ticket price averages between RM11 (around £1.87) and RM35 (£5.95) for movies, so in total it could have cost her any amount between RM1,760 (£299.20)and RM5,600 (£952), according to The Strait Times.