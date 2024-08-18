Support truly

An influencer couple have claimed they were left feeling “vulnerable” during their stay in a glass hotel room.

In a viral video shared on the popular TikTok account A Pretty Cool Hotel Tour, Margaret Bienert and her husband Corey shared footage from their stay at the Paradiso Hotel a few years ago in Ibiza, Spain.

“When I say glass box hotel room, I mean a literal glass box in the lobby of the hotel. We were super unprepared for the experience,” she explained.

“All I knew going into this was that when you book it, you can stay for free for one night, and I thought it was such a funny idea so of course I wanted to try it.”

The couple quickly discovered several less-than-ideal quirks as the pair were lying in bed, visible to the other hotel guests walking around because of the glass room’s proximity to the hotel lobby. As if they were part of a performance art piece, one guest even took a photo on their cellphone of the couple trying to sleep in their room.

“We found out the lights never turn off and you’re basically on display all night long,” Margaret noted. “Then I realized this is an art hotel, so whoever is sleeping in that room for the night is just part of the night.”

She cautioned anyone looking to experience their stay in the glass room to be wary that they will be on full display.

“Here are a couple of ideas I wish I had prepared for last time to entertain the guests, instead of just feeling completely vulnerable in there all night,” Margaret said. She threw out some ideas like attempting Taylor Swift’s entire Eras Tour setlist, doing a live painting, or setting up a pseudo kissing booth, displaying a sign saying she would kiss anyone through the glass for a $5 payment.

“Either way, it just feels like there is so much room for creativity in this room — unfortunately, I was just unprepared,” she concluded. “So I have to leave it up to a future guest to do one or two of these things so yeah, let me know if you try it.”

The video had garnered nearly two million views by Sunday, with many people in the comment section dubbing the hotel experience “dystopian.”

“I had a nightmare like this one,” one person wrote, while someone else added: “I would scream the whole time.”

“Lol so sleeping in the villa,” one viewer said in a reference to Love Island.

To which Margaret jokingly replied: “BASICALLY but at least their lights turn off!!!!”

In a follow-up video, Margaret assured her followers that guests do have a private bathroom while staying in the glass room. However, she also noted that the glass room wasn’t fully soundproof, with guests able to hear her and her husband and the couple likewise able to hear the noise from the lobby.

For anyone else opting to stay there, she recommended bringing eye masks and ear plugs.