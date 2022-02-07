Instacart shopper sparks debate over lengthy list of instructions from a customer

An Instacart shopper shared a long list of specific instructions from a customer, prompting a debate on proper etiquette for the grocery delivery service.

TikTok user Violetta, who goes by the name @_instaqueen_, shared a screenshot of the Instacart customer’s list of demands to the app. She captioned the TikTok, which now has over 127,000 views, “I’d cancel this order IMMEDIATELY.”

“This customer left this note in her order and I am shocked,” Violetta began. “Please read this.”

In the Instacart customer’s instructions for the shopper, they requested that the shopper use insulated cooling bags throughout the order, avoid batch orders, provide them with live updates, and strictly follow their listed instructions for bagging chicken or meat.

The original poster of the TikTok clarified to viewers that they did not pick up this Instacart order, and they take customer notes very seriously.

TikTokers and Instacart shoppers alike agreed in the comments that this customer’s note was a bit excessive.

“She has NO business using Instacart!!” said @kajamin7. “Order canceled,” said @knowthyself876. “Go shop for your own food.”

Other users understood the customer’s specifications, but believed that it could’ve been worded in a nicer way. “I get she wants it a certain way BUT dang,” said one TikToker. “Word it a different way and add that you’ll tip them well. Make it worth their while.” The original poster @_instaqueen_ agreed, saying “It could’ve been communicated way differently.”

On 2 February, a woman who works as an Instacart shopper went viral on TikTok after she emotionally recounted how she may have been responsible for saving a customer’s life. Jessica Higgs explained to viewers that she delivered groceries for a woman’s older father. As she completed her order, Higgs followed her “gut instinct” and brought the delivery inside his house, but started feeling dizzy from a propane tank. After Higgs informed the customer of a possible leak inside her father’s house, she received a message from the daughter the next day: “Thank you so much, once my son went to check on my dad it turned out it definitely was leaking, you definitely saved my dad and my younger son’s life!!!”

Higgs claimed that she is just an Instacart worker, but, “if you see something say something”.