New Year, new houseplant – what will be big in 2023?

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

We may be planning our outdoor space for next year, but what about our houseplants?

Are we ditching traditional spider plants for calatheas, making statements with monsteras or going for money-saving plants and clean air champions?

Small plants

Garden broadcaster and author Ellen Mary (ellenmarygardening.co.uk), reckons that small plants – which are huge on Instagram at the moment – will be big on the styling agenda in 2023.

“Little plants are big on the plant scene right now, thanks to the many macro photos, houseplant show gardens at RHS Chelsea 2022 and space saving, creative terrarium reels on Instagram.

“There’s something really fascinating about tiny plants and with a still growing interest in houseplants, many are looking for easy to care for interesting plants for tiny spaces,” she says.

Ones to watch:

Peperomia ‘Watermelon’. Moisture loving so will need to have a watering schedule. Perfect in indirect bright light but not in direct, hot sunlight. The foliage looks just like a watermelon.

Hypoestes phyllostachya (polka dot plant). With bright-coloured, patterned foliage, it fits in with just about any houseplant scheme and grows well in smaller pots. Humidity helps this to flourish and feed regularly from spring throughout summer.

Cacti and succulents. Grouping these plants, we can fill shelves and any spare space with small plants in small pots needing little water and very little care.

Money-saving plants

“Saving money is on everyone’s mind for the next year but one way to cut costs and still grow a houseplant collection is by propagating what you already have.

“So innovative ways to display propagated plants will be big over the next few years,” she predicts.

Ones to watch:

Pothos and tradescantia. Both are easy to take from cuttings. Just cut beneath a node and place in a jar of water until the roots grow strong before potting up.

They can stay in fresh water for months and the roots look spectacular so this will be a big part of houseplant displays. Compost and pots aren’t even needed.

Monstera can be rooted the same way in a large vase of water and as the roots form the vase fills with swirls of attractive roots.

Rare plants

“As houseplant collections grow, enthusiasts will start branching out and looking for rarer houseplants to really make an impact,” Ellen Mary says.

Ones to watch:

Monstera deliciosa ‘Albo-Variegata’ and Philodendron gloriosum. These are both well known but are rarer finds and do come at a cost. Both are low maintenance, overwatering is the main risk and keep them away from pets.

“However, the big, beautiful foliage of both are simply stunning and perhaps worth the investment for houseplant collectors,” she says.

Monstera deliciosa ‘Albo Variegata’ has striking green and white foliage which deserves a place where it can be admired by everyone in the home.

Philodendron gloriosum has huge heart shaped leaves, white veins and velvety foliage is incredible tactile. Both prefer bright, indirect light.

Clean air champions

“With wellbeing high on the agenda, houseplants that not only look aesthetically pleasing but also clean the air of toxins will be top of the list,” Ellen Mary predicts.

Ones to watch:

Sansevieria and spider plant.“These well-known plants will be in the spotlight – both with a retro vibe – as they work hard to keep the air clean, need little maintenance and can even thrive in low light,” she says.

Indoor trees

Bringing nature into the home to create a soft style while absorbing all of the wellbeing benefits is going to be a big trend, she reckons.

“Those who want to go big and have the space will be looking at how to grow indoor trees, or at least houseplants that are big enough to look like a tree.”

Ones to watch:

Norfolk Island pine. This is one indoor tree we’ll be seeing much more of, she predicts.

“Not only is it a small Christmas tree in a pot but it can stay indoors all year round. It’s not actually a pine, more closely related to the monkey puzzle tree. Preferring a sandy and slightly acidic soil that remains damp but not too wet and indirect light, it’s a wonderful tree to have inside all year.”

Strelitzia (Bird of Paradise). This is growing in popularity fast as everyone wants to see the flower blooming.