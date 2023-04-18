Influencer says she’s a much better kisser after cutting off part of her tongue

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An influencer has detailed how she cut off part of her tongue in a bid to “improve” her kissing skills.

Rochelle Garett, who has nearly half a million followers on Instagram, known as Xehli G (@xehli), recently opened up about how the organ has affected her life, Jam Press reports.

The 22-year-old has now had her lingual frenulum (tissue that connects the tongue to the bottom of the mouth) sliced off, as it was too short, which can cause issues with eating and chewing.

But the influencer claims it also impacted her confidence as she struggled to flirt and couldn’t enjoy kissing.

Since having her lingual frenulum removed, Ms Garett says she has never felt better and can finally enjoy smooching others.

Rochelle Garett had her lingual frenulum (tissue that connects the tongue to the bottom of the mouth) sliced off (Jam Press/CO Press Office)

”[Until I had the surgery], I felt like I had never kissed anyone for real,” she told NudePR.com.

”It’s a really unique feeling. [Kissing] has been much better than any other kiss I’ve ever given in my life.

”Now it seems that my tongue is loose when kissing – before it was blocked.

”Whoever kissed me before must think that I didn’t know what I was doing.”

Rochelle Garett’s mouth is seen after her tongue procedure (Jam Press/CO Press Office)

The content creator previously shared that she was bullied for the way she talks and received cruel comments from trolls online, which also inspired her to have tongue surgery.

Ms Garett said: “I was bullied when I was younger because my speech was very compromised, and when I started making videos for the Internet, all the comments and teasing came back.

”I should have had this surgery when I was little, my paediatrician even recommended it, but my mother felt sorry for me at the time, because of the pain.

“When I grew up, I was afraid to do it and that’s why it took me so many years.”

Ms Garett documented her journey on social media as she went through the painful procedure, with one clip racking up over 46,000 likes.