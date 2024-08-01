Mother goes viral after nailing Olympic gymnastics routine in kitchen

Support truly

A mother went viral on Instagram after she attempted an Olympic gymnastics routine in her kitchen.

In a video shared on Instagram, mother-of-two Breanne Allarie performed notably difficult gymnastics moves – including the handstand, switch leap, and the Shushunova – perfectly in the comfort of her own home. On filming the viral video, the Vancouver native admitted to Today: “I just pulled out the mat and put on my swimsuit. And I was like, ‘Let’s go.’”

She added that the filming took under five minutes, with her husband Jordan filming the entire clip.

“My husband and I just had been watching all the clips from the Olympics, and I always have been the type of person that if I see something, I’m like, ‘I could probably do that. I could try it myself,’” she recalled. “So I brought up my kids’ mat and I just started doing some tricks.”

Unsurprisingly, Breanne already had a background in gymnastics, having trained competitively in the sport until she was 14 years old. “Originally, I really wanted to go to the Olympics,” the mother-of-two explained. “And then as I got older, I was like, ‘OK, maybe not the Olympics, but a full-ride scholarship.’ That was the goal.”

Ultimately, an injury deterred her from further pursuing the sport: “I did a tumbling pass and I landed on my neck and I fractured my back. That was it,” she admitted. “Honestly, I was so lucky that I could still walk.”

She later became a professional dancer, performing on cruise ships and Tokyo Disney, working alongside her husband. Although she has taken a step back from dance since having children, the Olympics inspired her to showcase her moves online.

“It has been a very long time since I’ve done some of those moves. Probably not since I was 14,” she added, explaining why she ultimately did not try a backflip in the video. “I really did want to try the backflip, but I think it is probably for the best I didn’t.”

After all these years, Breanne noted that the Shushunova was the most difficult move.

“That’s the one where I jump into the air and you pretty much land flat,” she added. “Everybody was like, ‘Why are you doing a belly flop?’ But it’s actually a legit gymnastics move called the Shushunova.”

The video has garnered more than 22 million views on the platform, with many people in the comments section telling her that she “nailed” her performance.

“As a former nationally competitive gymnast – you nailed it,” one person wrote.

“Simone Biles got real quiet after this,” another joked, while one user added: “You can’t tell me this isn’t the Olympics rn.”

“I’m not going to lie…..this vastly out does my post Olympic watching gymnastics aspirations,” someone else admitted. “I’m deeply impressed.”