Bride and groom shock wedding guests after serving instant ramen

Instant ramen may be a meal of choice for college students, but one bride and groom decided to serve the dish at their wedding.

In a Reddit post shared to the popular “Wedding Shaming” subreddit, a wedding guest revealed that they were recently invited to their partner’s childhood best friend’s wedding. The invitation for the event had specified that the attire was “formal dress.”

Another part of the invitation asked guests if they wanted chicken or fish as their main course, however, when they showed up they were only met with an instant ramen bar, the Reddit user said. “The day-of, we met ourselves with a self-serve instant ramen bar. Just, instant ramen, cubed ham, some little vegetables here and there, and kids sized chip bags. To top it off, it was also BYOB,” the Reddit post read.

The couple decided not to overthink the change in plans, considering there was a possibility of money being tight. However, that didn’t appear to be the case as the Reddit user noted that both the bride and groom are “well underway into their careers (the bride to be is a professional chef— isn’t that ironic), they own their home, and for their honeymoon they’re jetting off to Cuba.”

“My partner and I hadn’t eaten dinner, thinking we’d be fed. We spent the reception starving and we had to buy fast food right after to tide us over. I’ve been to a lot of weddings. I’m not a snob by any means. But that wedding is the tackiest one I’ve ever attended,” the post concluded.

After posting, many people took to the comments section to provide a possible explanation for the switch in food plans.

“Is there a chance something went wrong with their catering and they had to scramble to find something to feed their guests?” one commenter asked.

“You would think! But no, it turns out they held a meal for a separate group of people but shafted the other guests. It wasn’t alerted to the guests or apologized for either,” the Reddit poster replied.

“Were you allowed at the actual wedding venue, or were you directed to a remote video site, too?” another person joked in the comments.

One commenter even mentioned what they would have done to somehow retaliate against being served ramen.

“It’s tacky for sure, but I still would have eaten it. I would have eaten A LOT of it, in fact. Or filled my plate with all the ham and veggies. Just cause they’re tacky jerks doesn’t mean you have to starve,” they wrote.

Other commenters opened up about their own experiences being served poor food at a wedding.

“I went to one in a teeny town once. Boyfriend was a member of the wedding party, so we were running around all day and had nothing to eat but figured we’d eat at the reception. Come to find the ‘dinner’ was very meager salad plates and that was it. I was starving - and then the bar opened. I should mention there was nowhere in town to get food in the evening or I’d have been there buying a sandwich.”