Garden storage solutions to declutter your outside space

Late summer and early autumn are always good times to de-clutter your outside space, whether sorting through old, unwanted tools, finding a new home for wellies and garden shoes, or thinking about where you’re going to house your furniture cushions.

Of course, if you have a garden shed, you can erect shelving, tool holders and other space-saving accessories to allow you to retain maximum floor space, encourage you to compartmentalise things and make it easier to locate what you need.

So, what are the options if you have limited space?

Smaller garden sheds

If space is tight, sheds are available which will house tools, garden shoes and wellies. They often come with shelves for housing smaller hand tools, balls of string and other smaller gardening knick-knacks.

Multi-functional space savers

“We love to use multi-functional storage items that don’t only add to the overall look and feel of a room but help to keep the space looking its best,” say Gemma Lilly and Charlotte Reddington, founders of Style Sisters, specialising in home and wardrobe detoxes.

“A bench with hidden storage is the ideal place to store an array of items, from outdoor cushions to children’s toys,” they suggest.

Small garden caddies are ideal for housing capsule essentials like small tools which you use often, they add.

Storing pots

There are novelty ways of storing pots, suggests Bex Lund, co-founder of YardArt UK, which produces creative artwork for outdoor spaces.

“Wall-mounted plant holders are typically installed on exterior garden walls or fences but could also be placed on the side of a shed to display and store smaller pots with flowers or herbs, freeing up ground space.

“This will both declutter your garden floor and add some nice vertical interest to your outdoor space. These holders come in different styles – from simple metal brackets to more elaborate wooden or ceramic designs, so you can choose something that properly complements your garden’s aesthetic.”

Boot racks

If your back door (or front door for that matter) is strewn with wellies and garden shoes, chuck out the ones that are leaking or have perished through years of exposure to the elements and place your favourites neatly upside down on the wellie rack so you won’t be tripping over them.

“A stylish boot rack in galvanised metal or treated wood near your entrance keeps footwear organised while adding a chic, rustic vibe,” says Lund.

Garden cushion solutions

If you have a big garden set and don’t want to put your cushions in the loft in winter, a waterproof storage box is probably the only solution. But make sure it’s as invisible as it can be, by placing it around the sides of your house or underneath a window, where it won’t immediately be seen.

“Dedicated cushion storage bags and boxes are designed with the sole purpose to protect your cushions while not in use, preserving their quality and enhancing your garden’s aesthetic by blending functionality with style,” says Mairi Devlin, head of outdoor at B&Q.

“Some garden furniture sets offer integrated storage compartments, providing convenient and secure protection for your cushions that are just as effective as dedicated bags and boxes,” she continues.

“Before you even begin to find a location for them, you may want to invest in some vacuum-sealed bags,” advises Vlatka Lake, storage expert at self-storage operator Space Station.

“Not only will these protect your furnishings against moisture, dust and pests, but they will also help you save valuable storage space, keeping clutter and bulky eyesores to a minimum.

“Once you have done that, find a dry, cool, and dark area, such as a shed, garage, or indoor storage room, and place your sealed items on shelves or pallets off the ground. This helps protect them from any potential water damage or animals.”

Garden furniture

Garden furniture has come a long way, with garden benches, seats and tables which are designed to house cushions and other soft furnishings.

More weather-resistant materials are also widely available, but to tidy things up, invest in a good cover that fits your furniture and can easily be secured for the winter. Stackable chairs which can be covered also make a space-saving option.

Hiding toys

Lund says: “For storing garden toys, low-profile wooden benches with hidden compartments work wonders. They not only provide extra seating but also keep things tidy.”

“When it comes to stashing away garden toys, one handy solution is a deck box,” suggests Lake.

“These durable containers can hold a surprising amount of clutter and are typically made of plastic or resin that makes them waterproof, perfect for hiding items away, whether that’s a tricycle or a pair of tennis rackets.

“Their short stature also makes them a great choice for those of you trying to teach your little ones to tidy up, as children can place them straight back in the box once they’ve done playing.”

Organising the shed

“Typically, garden sheds are amongst the most cluttered spaces in any home, quickly becoming over-crowded with tools, garden appliances, and miscellaneous items.

“To keep clutter off the floor, it’s important to consider what storage solutions can be applied to your shed. Installing hooks or magnetic tool holders on the walls of your shed frees up much-needed floor space,” says Devlin.

“Similarly, depending on the size of your shed, you can also utilise free-standing shelving units to help keep the area neat and tidy. Essentially, by maximising vertical space it becomes easier to maintain a tidy shed and make way for floor-based storage bins – another great storage solution that can be used to compartmentalise smaller items.”

Store frequently used items like gloves and twine at eye level for easy access, suggests Darren Craven, furniture buyer for British Garden Centres.

For heavier items like fertilisers or lawn seed, opt for floor-level storage, and place seasonal tools on higher shelves. Glass jars are perfect for organising small hardware, seeds or bird food, he adds.