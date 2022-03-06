Inventing Anna: TikTok is obsessed with this Anna Delvey impersonator

It’s safe to say we’re all a little obsessed with Inventing Anna, the fictional Netflix series which charts the fall of fake German heiress, Anna Delvey.

Russian-born Delvey, whose real name is Anna Sorokin, posed as a heiress in New York City while she allegedly scammed hotels and businesses out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

She was later indicted on several counts of grand larceny and misdemeanour theft of services, and was arrested in October 2017.

In 2019, Delvey was found guilty and sentenced to up to 12 years in prison on Rikers Island. However, she was released in February 2021, but was taken back into custody a month later for overstaying her visa.

Currently, Delvey is still being held in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody awaiting deportation to Germany.

Inventing Anna dropped on Netflix on 11 February and stars Julia Garner as Delvey. However, it’s a TikTok user that is being praised for her “spot on” impersonation of Delvey.

A user who goes by the name of @jordaanjane first posted a video of her doing an impression of Delvey last week, and it has since racked up 4.7 million views on the video-sharing platform.

In the video, Jordaan shows herself over three days of watching the series as she “transforms” into Delvey.

“The accent is spot on!!!” one user wrote, while another added: “….. and intonation, voice inflections and facial expression.”

Delvey’s accent is famously hard to place, with Garner revealing that she had to learn a German and Russian accent in order to get Delvey’s right for the show. Delvey herself said Garner “got it right in a way”.

Since her first video went viral, Jordaan has posted numerous videos impersonating Delvey in various different situations, including a “get ready with me” video where she explains how she’s doing her makeup with her Delvey-esque voice.

Another, which has been viewed 1.4 million times, shows Jordaan film a faux “day in the life” as Delvey, offering multiple impressions of the fake socialite.

TikTok users were quick to praise Jordaan’s impression, with one commenting: “Everyone has THE gimmick on their TikToks... girl this is yours. you’re perfect.”

Another wrote: “Girl, this is your TIME. So good.” A third added: “We respectfully demand MORE ANNA CONTENT.”

Meanwhile, Delvey herself is still active on Instagram. With over 800,000 followers on the social media platform, Delvey has been posting screenshots of interviews she’s done and other bits about Inventing Anna while she’s still being held in ICE custody.