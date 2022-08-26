Ireland Baldwin claps back trolls questioning if she works

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ireland Baldwin has clapped back at online trolls who have been questioning whether she has a job.

In a recent video posted to TikTok, the 26-year-old daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger responded to a comment on one of their posts, which asked: “Do you work?”

She claimed that while the TikTok user could have been asking that question in a “genuine” way, she knew the person was saying it with the assumption that Baldwin doesn’t work.

The model then shut down the misconception that she doesn’t have a career, as she explained how her and her boyfriend, Portuguese musician RAC, have started their own business together.

“We are opening up a café, wine bar, and a boutique,” she explained. “And we are starting a brand together.”

She also said that this is only “one part” of the work that she does, before describing her work with foster dogs and that she’s starting her own animal rescue site.

“Another big part of my life is that I’m a foster rescue dog mom,” Baldwin continued, “I work in adoption, I work with a lot of fosters and a lot of rescuers. And I am in the works and in the process of starting my own rescue.”

Baldwin then shared that she’s taking on a new path as a screenwriter, which she said was the “biggest” thing that’s going on in her work life.

“I was modelling for most of my younger chunk of my life, thus far” she explained. “And I took this career path in screenwriting right before COVID hit. And I started a production company with my best friend.”

“We pitch TV shows and we write movie scripts, we work on commercial stuff,” she continued. “We’ve been working together for a couple of years. And things are just kind of getting started for us. Everyone has to start somewhere.”

As of 25 August, Baldwin’s video has more than 84,000 views, with some TikTok users in the comments still criticising her and her career.

“Rich people passing off their hobbies as work,” one wrote. “Why can’t they just say ‘I was fortunate to have been born rich and now I dedicate my time to.’”

“So no she doesn’t have a job,” another person added. Baldwin responded to that comment, writing: “Not sure which of those don’t qualify as a job but sounds good brother.”

On the other hand, multiple views praised Baldwin and noted that she didn’t owe anyone an explanation about what her career is.

“Even if you did no work at all, you’d still be valid and worthy of respect & love & I wouldn’t think any less of you,” one wrote.

“Never feel that you have to explain anything to anyone. You do you, ignore all the negative energy,” another added.

A third person said: “Well said. I’m a writer by profession (not screenwriting). Writing is really, really hard.”