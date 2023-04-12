Everything you need to know about ‘The Beast’ presidential car

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Joe Biden has kicked of his four-day visit to the island of Ireland, landing in Belfast.

Air Force One arrived at RAF Aldergrove on Tuesday night ahead of engagements across the week to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

The US president is meeting with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday before heading to Co Louth, Dublin and Co Mayo.

‘The Beast’ presidential car has made an appearance too – with Biden stepping off the plane and into the famous car.

Here’s what you need to know about it…

When was ‘The Beast’ name introduced?

‘The Beast’ name first appeared back in 2001 with the arrival of President George W. Bush. That car was an entirely ground-up built model, incorporating many of the functions that are fitted to the modern version.

It’s a name that would stick, too, and has continued through to the present-day vehicle.

What is the current model based on?

The current model is made by General Motors (GM) in the United States and debuted in 2018. Though many of the details about The Beast’s underpinnings are scarce, it’s believed to be based on one of GM’s larger trucks, albeit equipped with more car-like features similar to those found on the Cadillac Escalade.

It’s thought that The Beast could weigh up to nine tonnes and can seat up to seven people.

Does it have any cool features?

The Beast is jam-packed with features. It has been designed to deliver the best possible protection for the President. As a result, it has 13cm-thick laminated glass for the windows, run-flat tyres with a solid core to ensure that they can still roll when punctured and 20cm thick military-grade armour for the panels.

Plus, the fuel tank is bullet and blastproof, while emergency equipment includes firefighting gear, oxygen tanks and containers of the President’s blood type.

Where has it appeared recently?

The Beast is often used for some of the President’s key visits and was used back in September 2022, by Biden for the state funeral of the Queen.

The Beast was also used during Biden’s first visit to the UK in June 2022 after being named as president.

Have previous presidents been driven in ‘The Beast’?

Yes. Over time, The Beast has evolved and changed to include more high-tech features, but all presidents since George W. Bush have used a version of it. President Obama was driven in The Beast on numerous occasions, while President Trump was also a frequent passenger in it.

In fact, Trump made a notable appearance in ‘The Beast’ when it was used for a spin around the famous Daytona 500 racing circuit.

Has The Beast been to Ireland before?

Yes, Barack Obama did a 24-hour tour of the island of Ireland in 2011, including a stop in Moneygall, Co Offaly, where his Irish ancesters hail.

The Beast hit headlines because it appeared to get stuck for some time on a ramp leaving the Dublin embassey. A bang was heard as the car rolled over the ramp and crowds cheered. US officals later denied that it was The Beast, saying the car in question had been a spare limo carrying staff and support personnel.