12 Father’s Day gifts for dads who love gardening

Whether he wants power tools, gizmos or bits and pieces to add to his gardening kit, there is a wealth of gifts out there to suit your gardening dad this Father’s Day (Sunday June 20).

1. Brabantia ReGrow Kit (£24.95, brabantia.com)

Brabantia Regrow kit (Brabantia/PA)

If your dad is a keen recycler, then he might enjoy regrowing kitchen scraps with this new gizmo in which he can cultivate everything from spring onions to lettuce, bok choi and even lemon grass using vegetable scraps which would have otherwise gone in the bin.

Nexus invertor (EGO/PA)

2. Nexus Escape Power Invertor Kit (£219, egopowerplus.co.uk)

This new product is a brilliant present for dads who don’t have electricity in their shed, or are keen campers, or just want some home comforts in their outside space like a charger for their phone, or lighting or music.

The invertor kit, which features a plug socket and two USB ports, is powered by a tough lithium battery which slots into the unit and away you go. The kit comes with the invertor, battery and charger, although if he already has EGO batteries for garden equipment, they will be compatible and you can buy the elements separately.

3. Hanging Egg Chair (£349, BRIQ, briqfurniture.com)

Egg chair (BRIQ/PA)

Chuck out dad’s ropey old deck chairs and splash out on this funky egg chair -an egg-shaped swing seat which is weather resistant, and comes with luxurious, washable cushions. So much more stylish than a fold-out seat, he’ll surely be fighting with the younger generation for a swing in it.

4. Ryobi 36v MAX POWER cordless jet blower (£99.99, uk.ryobitools.eu)

A man using a Ryobi cordless jet blower (Ryobi/PA)

If your dad likes nothing better than blowing away leaves and debris with a sound power tool, this jet blower may be the present for him. It has a variable speed trigger to give him ultimate control and also a turbo button so if it’s wet he can still clear the damp leaves and tackle mounds of fallen foliage. It’s lightweight and if you haven’t much storage room it’s also a space saver, with a detachable nozzle and five-point pivoting handle to minimise its storage size. The battery is sold separately at £149.99.

5 Italian Herb Kitchen (£15, seedball.co.uk)

An Italian Herb Kitchen set (Seedball/PA)

Foodie dads will love this combination of Italian herbs they can grow from seed to add to their pasta sauces and salads. He’ll be able to grow parsley, basil and oregano from seed, and each pod contains two peat-free coir discs and one seedball with 5-10 organic herb seeds.

To use, remove the seedball, fill the pod with warm water up to the neck and set aside while the coir discs expand. The seedball can then be placed on top of the coir to absorb water and stay nicely soaked, although you’ll need to add more water if it gets dry. Seed balls should sprout in a few weeks and once the growth is well above the top of the pod, you can transfer into a bigger pot to allow the plant to fully grow, leaving a re-usable pod for storing dried herbs.

6. Cordless Weed Remover (£119.99 excluding battery, Karcher, www.kaercher.com/uk/)

Karcher weed remover (Karcher/PA)

Removing weeds from between block paving and brickwork used to be a mammoth task, but you’ll save dad time and backache if you bag a cordless weed remover. Nylon bristles, in combination with a powerful motor and the high brush speed, ensure that dry moss and weeds can be effortlessly removed from hard surfaces. It’s compatible with Kärcher 18V 2.5ah (£69.99) or 5.0ah (£99.99) batteries, which feature an LCD screen showing how much battery life you have left as you weed. You’ll also need to buy a fast charger (£39.99).

7. Gardener’s Tools Coaster Set (£16, Amazon Handmade; amazon.co.uk/handmade)

Gardener's tools coaster set (Amazon Handmade/PA)

Whether your gardening dad uses coasters in his shed, greenhouse or conservatory, this set should bring a smile to his face, as each wooden coaster features an engraved sketch of different garden tools, including secateurs, shears, a watering can and a wheelbarrow.

8. Five-spice pepper crate (£42, The Gluttonous Gardener, glut.co.uk)

Man holding a Szechuan pepper plant (The Gluttonous Gardener/PA)

Give your dad a taste of China with this five-spice pepper crate, featuring a potted Szechuan pepper plant which he should be able to grow outside in temperate climes, given that it is a non-tropical variety.

The deciduous plant can grow up to around 7m in height, although it will be happy being kept small in a pot and pruned when needed. The gift crate also includes a mixture of dried aromatics for dad to blend into his own five-spice powder while waiting for his first harvest.

9. Opinel garden knife and pruning set (£50, farrar-tanner.co.uk)

Opinel Gardeners Gift Set (Opinel/PA)

These good quality knives made from carbon steel with beech handles are ideal for dads who are keen to keep their pruning skills up to scratch. Featuring a folding saw, a garden knife and a pruning knife with coloured handles so he doesn’t easily lose them and a safety locking ring so there are no accidents, they come in a stylish wooden display box.

10. Draper three-piece hand fork and trowels set (RRP £21.99 available from stockists including Amazon, FFX and UK Tool Centre, plus high street stores)

Draper fork and trowels set (Draper/PA)

Shiny new tools are always a welcome gift, so this hand fork and two sizes of trowel, one of which is particularly suited to transplanting, should be just the job. The set is made of stainless steel hardened and tempered, while the handles are lacquered ash.

11. Fiskars SmartFit Telescopic Loppers (£49.39, Amazon)

Fiskars telescopic loppers (Fiskars/PA)

If shrub and tree pruning has your dad bringing out his ladder, these telescopic loppers may help him reach both higher and lower branches, thanks to their adjustable handles and sharp steel blade which can cut through anything from twigs to tree branches.

12. Houseplant subscription gift (£87 for three months, notonthehighstreet.com)

Selection of houseplants for subscription service (Not On The High Street/Flowers At The Mill/PA)

Does your dad love houseplants – or has he become interested in them in the past year as the houseplants craze has grown? Whatever the reason, a houseplant subscription may transform his inside living into a green oasis. Each month he’ll receive a new plant and container at his door, along with care guides and information about the new addition.