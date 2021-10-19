Ben Aldridge on being raised as an evangelical Christian and how religion can amplify feelings of shame surrounding sexuality

Actor Ben Aldridge, known to fans for his roles as Captain Charles James in Our Girl and for playing one of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s love interests in Fleabag stars in ITV’s new four-part drama, The Long Call.

The 35-year-old, whose other recent roles include starring as Batman’s father Thomas Wayne in the series Pennyworth, plays Detective Inspector Matthew Venn in the show.

The drama sees DI Venn return to live in a small town in North Devon with his husband, Jonathan, played by Declan Bennett, but his return is not without its struggles as he navigates his relationship with his mother, Dorothy, played by actress Juliet Stevenson.

In 2020, Aldridge shared a message on Instagram saying he was a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community. He wrote: “The journey to pride was a long one for me. I love the LGBTQ+ community and am incredibly proud and thankful to be a part of it. So much won. So much more to fight for. #pride”.

TODO: define component type factbox

Former Doctor Who actress Pearl Mackie also stars as DS Jen Rafferty in The Long Call, which is based on the Ann Cleeves novel of the same name.

Cleeves said of Aldridge’s casting: “Ben was the actor who read the audiobook even before the TV show was commissioned. I love his pared-back, restrained narration. He’s worked on the novel as well as the script, and so he understands the character in depth. No author could wish for more.”

Aldridge talks about getting involved in the drama: “I had narrated the audiobook and heard afterwards that it was being commissioned as a TV series. I remember thinking at the time that, although Matthew and I were extremely different in personality and energy, there were many crossovers and experiential similarities.

“When they were originally casting, I was unavailable. Later, though, my commitments shifted and it became a possibility.

Declan Bennett as Jonathan Roberts and Ben Aldridge as DI Matthew Venn (ITV/Joss Barratt/PA)

“I’ve been wanting to play a character whose sexuality and emotional inner world is similar to my own, and this felt like the right project to do so.

“A lot of what Matthew has experienced and continues to navigate in this piece is recent history for me. Acting is imaginative and creative and sometimes requires spending time in situations that you haven’t necessarily experienced yourself or know about yet, that’s what enables actors to play a range of parts beyond their own experience – that’s the ideal anyhow.

“That said, I’ve been wanting to play a role that I knew from the inside out, a role that was close to me, that didn’t involve total imagination but instead, drew on and expressed some of my own experiences.”

Aldridge even shares some of his character’s religious experiences.

“I was raised as an evangelical Christian and before that, my parents and grandparents had themselves been devout members of the Brethren. Both my grandfathers were Elders in their respective churches. My parents moved away from that particular domination when they met, however, the memories lived on in my wider family, as did some of the culture.

“I was able to use that knowledge and my own experience growing up in the evangelical movement in relation to Matthew. There were so many corresponding conversations and coincidences. I was able to ask my parents about many of the specifics regarding the Brethren. They were both brilliant sources of information. We spent hours talking, dissecting, reminiscing, telling stories. It’s quite a unique thing to be on the other side of religious devotion looking back at it.”

In The Long Call, Matthew is ostracised by the Barum Brethren and his own mother, Dorothy, as they believe being gay is a sin. Matthew had to leave his family and everything he’d known behind as a young adult, and is only returning now, 20 years later.

“Though different, I have experienced my own version of that and so I understand how Matthew’s specific religious background can contribute to, compound and amplify the feelings of shame surrounding his sexuality and the seemingly insurmountable obstacles this creates in his struggle on the journey to a prideful existence.”

The Long Call airs on ITV on Monday, October 25.