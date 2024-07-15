Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

ITV star Matthew Wright has shared he has been rushed to hospital following the onset of a “screaming grinding pain” which has left him in a “grim” situation.

Wright, 59, is known for both his TV and radio work and his eponymous talk show The Wright Stuff, which he hosted from 2000 to 2018. He is currently a presenter for LBC, and makes regular appearances on ITV’s This Morning.

Last month he shared he had experienced neck pain which was “off the scale” and was forced to stay in hospital as a result. And it appears the condition has returned after he provided an unfortunate health update to his followers on X/Twitter, in a post late on Sunday night (14 July).

The broadcaster wrote, “Unbelievable. I’m back in hospital after the nerve kicked off big time, screaming grinding pain. Paramedics once again incredible but no resolution on the horizon which is a bit grim frankly.”

Shortly after, Wright gave more news on his condition as he shared, “Another excellent NHS experience. More drugs, stronger ones and a hope things might improve in the next couple of weeks.

“F***ng hope so coz I’ve had enough of this already. Thanks for your good wishes again.”

The Wright Stuff star received a flurry of comforting messages and expressed his gratitude for the support.

“Just hearing about this... Really sorry you’re suffering chap. Love and best wishes,” wrote one person.

open image in gallery Wright was rushed to hospital with a ‘screaming, grinding pain’ ( PA )

Just before being taken into hospital, the presenter had provided an update on his medication as he shared he’d be undertaking further tests including an MRI.

“I’m doing ok - pregabalin is good, pain now just annoying, I don’t want to tear my head off any more!” he wrote shortly before his deterioration. “Getting an MRI tomorrow and guided steroid injection some time after. Hopefully that’ll do the job thanks again for the love, never experienced pain like it!”

Unbelievable. I’m back in hospital after the nerve kicked off big time, screaming grinding pain. Paramedics once again incredible but no resolution on the horizon which is a bit grim frankly x — Matthew Wright (@Matthew_Wright) July 14, 2024

He had also expressed that he may be forced to “pay for a nerve blocking drug in my neck next week or face months of pain”. He added, “Good job I’ve just sold my house... Not sure I’ve got a choice.”

“Good luck Matthew I hope the injection works out,” read another supportive message. “Hope it doesn’t keep you off the airways. Your weekend shows are seriously excellent.”

open image in gallery Wright presented his Channel 5 talk show until 2018 ( Channel 5/The Wright Stuff )

Wright responded to many of the messages individually before sharing a general post thanking everyone for their support.

“I have to say your messages this week have been informative, helpful and supportive. I feel most grateful to every one of you who took the time to send a message. Thank you, thank you, thank you.”