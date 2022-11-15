Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ivana Trump’s five-story townhouse in Manhattan has been put up for sale, four months after she died at the age of 73.

The Upper East Side home has been listed with Adam Modlin of the Modlin Group and Roger Erickson of Douglas Elliman with an asking price of US$26.5 million (approximately £22.3 million).

The former wife of Donald Trump bought the property for US$2.5m in 1992, the same year she divorced the ex-US president.

Now, their three children, Eric, Ivanka and Donald Jr are looking to sell the home and split the money between them, according to reports.

But Ivana left her mark on the townhouse by decking out its interiors with opulence and lavish furnishings, a reflection of her ex-husband’s own taste when it comes to decorating his real estate portfolio.

We take a closer look at the palatial interiors of Ivana’s townhouse:

The entrance hall

The limestone columns and “one-of-a-kind” black and gold grilled doors of Ivana’s former home give way to bright red carpets and an Italian crystal chandelier.

Inside Ivana Trump’s townhouse (Modlin Group)

Upholstered fabric walls drape the entrance hall in the same blood red as the carpet with ornate gold patterns. The carpet extends up a curved marble staircase that features a painted mural. There is also a birdcage elevator that residents can use to get up and down all five storeys of the house.

The living room

(Modlin Group)

Up on the second floor, a living room located at the front of the property features a “gold-embossed marble fireplace and ornate crown mouldings”. Another crystal chandelier – the first of four on this floor – hangs from a gold draped ceiling, above dark green soft furnishings with red and gold accents.

The dining room

According to the listing on the Modlin Group’s website, the dining room is inspired by Versailles, as is evidenced by the long 10-seater dining table with golden yellow chairs, the gilded ceiling and walls that boast imagery of cherubs, and the bespoke built-in cabinets.

(Modlin Group)

This room features a floor-to-ceiling window that overlooks an interior private courtyard. The main kitchen is tucked off to the side of the dining room and has a full suit of appliances and storage.

The bedrooms

(Modlin Group)

Of the five bedrooms in Ivana’s townhouse, her master bedroom is the largest, but surprisingly it is the least ostentatious one. A cream white, sage green and pale pink theme gives the room a much softer look compared to the rest of the home.

However, Ivana certainly did not skimp on lavish furniture and decorations as it features a four-poster bed and crystal chandelier, as well as a meticulously restored mural.

The bedroom has access to a private terrace that can be accessed through three sets of French doors.

Three more bedrooms are located on the fourth floor. One features oak panels and its own dressing room, while the others, located on the north side, give the residents a view of 64th Street.

(Modlin Group)

On the top floor is a large guest bedroom with an ensuite bathroom.

The bathroom

It seems as though Ivana kept all her love for opulence for her bathroom rather than her bedroom. Her ensuite is almost entirely made with pink marble from the huge double sink to the edges of the oversized “soaking tub”, as well as the floor.

(Modlin Group)

Panels of mirrors reflect the bathroom every which way and gold hardware make the finishing touches.

There are four other bathrooms in the townhouse, but none are as fantastical as this one.

The office

(Modlin Group)

Described as “bold” and “exotic”, Ivana’s office is not for the faint of heart. Leopard print reigns supreme here, covering the sofas, armchairs, tables, carpet, and even panels on the walls. The parts of the room that aren’t swathed in leopard print are otherwise painted black or gold.

(Modlin Group)

Ivana’s youngest son, Eric, told WSJ that the house reflected his mother’s “style and elegance” and that its opulence “embodied Ivana Trump.

“My mum absolutely loved that house,” he said. “She wasn’t a ‘let’s throw on a pair of sweatpants’ kind of person. She believed in looking good.”