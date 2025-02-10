Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jack Fincham has admitted he feels like a failure after spending £1 million on drugs, alcohol and gambling during a difficult period in his life.

The reality TV personality, 32, rose to fame after winning Love Island in 2018 alongside ex-girlfriend Dani Dyer, but has recently made headlines after he was bailed from six weeks of jail after pleading guilty to two counts of being in charge of a dangerously out of control dog, with one of the incidents causing injury.

In a new interview, Fincham revealed that his life had spiralled due to his addictions, and at one point, he spent £40,000 in one day on online gambling.

Speaking to The Sun, Fincham said: “I can’t say Love Island ruined my life – I did that myself. I, Jack Fincham, am an addict.”

He continued: “I feel like a failure, utterly mortified by the things I have done. I had the world at my feet and I screwed it up.”

“Embarrassed just doesn't touch it. It is hideous. I cry when I think about how I've let people down. I have blown more than a million pounds thanks to drugs, booze and gambling.”

Fincham added that drugs played a part in the breakdown of his relationship with fellow Love Island contestant Dani Dyer, saying that his “priorities were wrong” and that he was dealing with mental health difficulties after leaving the programme.

“Destruction was always in me, but fame and money made it happen quicker,” he said.

open image in gallery Jack Fincham and his dog Elvis ( Instagram/@jack_charlesf )

The reality star also admitted that he attempted suicide at a West Midlands hotel after feeling like he had “messed up” his life.

However, Fincham has praised the support of his family and TOWIE star girlfriend Chloe Brockett for helping him get his life back on track, having consumed no alcohol or drugs at New Year’s for the first time in his adult life.

Fincham has admitted he is now financially “worse off” now than before Love Island, but he is hoping to change that – he’s working for the stationary company he was employed at before finding fame and is undertaking a degree in financial trading.

Fincham appeared in court last week over two incidents involving his dog.

Prosecutor Erin Peck said that Fincham’s dog bit a runner in September 2022 in Swanley in Kent. Essex Police said that a man in his 40s reported an injury to his arm caused by the dog.

open image in gallery Fincham on Love Island in 2018 ( ITV/Shutterstock )

Ms Peck said that the runner had accepted an apology and Fincham was going to be cautioned and engage with a responsible dog ownership course.

She said conditions were made including that his dog must be muzzled, but in June last year there was a second incident in Grays in Essex when his dog was out of control and he was later charged. Essex Police said that in the Grays incident, a woman in her 40s reported that a dog grabbed her leg, leaving no injury.

Fincham was ordered to pay £3,680 in total, including a £2,000 contribution to kennelling costs, a fine of £961 and £200 compensation to Mr Sudell.

Richard Cooper, for Fincham, said the defendant “has no savings” but the magistrate said Fincham could pay in instalments, initially at £400 per month.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call or text 988, or visit 988lifeline.org to access online chat from the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you