Jack Hoffman, the University of Nebraska football superfan who went viral in 2013 for his 69-yard touchdown on the field, has died at 19 years old.

Hoffman was diagnosed with brain cancer at the age of five. Shortly after receiving his diagnosis, his family started the Team Jack Foundation to raise awareness for pediatric brain cancer research.

The foundation announced his death in an Instagram post on Wednesday (January 15).

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of Jack Hoffman, the courageous namesake of the Team Jack Foundation,” the post’s caption read. “Jack passed away after a long and hard-fought battle with brain cancer, a journey that inspired countless lives and left a legacy of hope, strength, and resilience.”

The post continued: “Through his battle, Jack touched lives far and wide. From his unforgettable 69-yard touchdown run during the Nebraska Spring Game that captivated the hearts of millions to the countless families who found solace and support through the work of the Team Jack Foundation, his impact will echo for generations.

“Jack may no longer be with us in person, but his legacy lives on in the work of the Team Jack Foundation, in the lives of the children and families we’ve helped, and in the hope he gave to so many.”

His death came after medical tests in October confirmed that Hoffman had new and more aggressive tumors.

Throughout his life, Hoffman was a ride-or-die fan of the Cornhuskers and quickly became friends with the team’s running back and former NFL player Rex Burkhead. In April 2013, then-seven-year-old Hoffman attended Nebraska’s spring game when he was invited to perform a play in the fourth quarter where he scored a touchdown with a crowd of 60,000 people cheering him on.

Hoffman went on to win ESPN’s 2013 ESPY Award for “Best Moment in Sports” a few months later.

Eight years later Hoffman also lost his father, Andrew Hoffman to brain cancer in 2021.

After graduating from high school, he was in the middle of pursuing a political science degree at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

Both the university and its athletic department expressed their condolences to Hoffman’s family in posts on X (formerly Twitter).

“It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of Jack Hoffman, a freshman political science major at UNK. Jack made a significant impact on our campus in his short time here. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends,” the school’s X post read.

“Jack Hoffman embodied what it means to be a Husker every day through his courage, fight, and inspiration. We are heartbroken by his loss and send all our love to the Hoffman family,” the athletic department wrote alongside an image of him running in a football uniform in 2013.

Additional reporting from the Associated Press