Jack Schlossberg brings the fun to the DNC as he cements the ‘vibes’ election

Jack Schlossberg brought the fun to the 2024 Democratic National Convention (DNC) stage.

This week at the DNC, the 31-year-old Vogue correspondent had a ball at the Chicago political convention. Schlossberg has come a long way from reciting Lord Byron on a Rip Stick singing Rihanna while wearing Bluey sunglasses in silly TikTok videos, as an influx of fan cams of Schlossberg dressed in a suit at the DNC flooded social media feeds this week.

Throughout his time at the convention, held between 19 and 22 of August, the correspondent has been sharing snippets of his experience on social media. He posted a series of photos on Instagram, featuring him posing with notable politicians like former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, New York Governor Kathy Hochul, and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro.

He wrote in the caption: “EXCELSIOR !!! DNCLFG !!! VOTEBLUE !!! An honor to be here, INSANE to meet my HEROES IRL !!!! Just gonna keep being myself what do you guys think?”

From hanging out with Pelosi to eventually giving a speech on Tuesday, Schlossberg has taken his newfound notoriety in stride. In a speech of just under two minutes, Schlossberg primarily focused on the legacy of his famous grandfather, the late President John F Kennedy.

“President John F Kennedy is my grandfather, and he’s my hero,” Schlossberg said, detailing JFK’s major accomplishments as well as referencing one of his most famous quotes: “Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.”

“Tonight, JFK’s call to action is now ours to answer, because once again, the torch has been passed to a new generation — to a leader who shares my grandfather’s energy, vision, and optimism for our future,” he continued. “That leader is Vice President Kamala Harris.”

As the son of US Ambassador Caroline Kennedy and Edwin Schlossberg, and the only grandson of John F Kennedy, the 35th president of the United States, and former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, Schlossberg has the pedigree of being the heir of one of the most famous political dynasties in the US.

But oddly enough, that’s not the only reason Schlossberg has risen to prominence and gone on to speak at the DNC, having initially risen to prominence for his silly videos on TikTok, In the videos, he shows off his goofier side, poking fun at his Kennedy status, and subsequently developing a following of more than 360,000 followers.

On social media, his attendance at the DNC was met with excitement from his followers, many of who were excited to see him stepping into a more serious role.

“Speech was excellent!” one fan commented on Schlossberg’s recent TikTok, while another said: “Great job tonight Jack! Glad to see you on the stage.”

He’s also parlayed this social media success into becoming Vogue’s political correspondent for the 2024 election, following in the footsteps of his late uncle, John F Kennedy Jr, who founded the political and lifestyle magazine, George.

“As I’ve grown up, I’ve become more involved in the official obligations that come with being part of my family. I’ve met a lot of politicians and become all the more optimistic about our future by doing that work,” he explained to Vogue earlier this year.

His Tuesday speech marked the second time Schlossberg addressed the DNC, with the last time being in 2020, titled “We Lead from the Oval Office.” Schlossberg wasn’t the only political scion to take the DNC stage, with former president Jimmy Carter’s grandson Jason Carter also taking the stage.