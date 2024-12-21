Jack Whitehall and Roxy Horner engaged a year after welcoming their first child

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Jack Whitehall and his girlfriend Roxy Horner have confirmed their engagement, after welcoming their first child in September last year.

The comedian and Travels with my Father star, 36 and model, 33, started dating in 2020 and live together with their daughter Elsie and dog Coco.

In a post on Instagram, Horner showed her engagement ring in several clips with Whitehall as part of a video montage celebrating the past year.

“How could I fit in a whole year of highlights in one video?” the model asked. “Here is a snippet of the last 2 magical months of 2024, feeling utterly blessed.”

Whitehall commented on the video, writing “my love” alongside a series of heart emojis. He also reposted an Instagram photo Horner had shared calling him the “best fiance in the world”.

The couple’s celebrity friends were quick to congratulate Horner and Whitehall. Former Made in Chelsea star Ollie Proudlock’s wife Emma Louise Connolly wrote: “THISSSS!!!!!!! All our love to you three.”

Meanwhile, Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan told Horner: “Congratulations, darling.”

When Elsie arrived back in 2023, Whitehall explained how “excited” he was to have started a family of his own with Horner.

“Having vowed I’d never be that guy I am now 100 per cent going to be the parent that shows everyone endless pictures of their kid,” he joked.

“I also wore Skechers to hospital, I think I must accept I am a full blown dad now.”

After announcing her pregnancy, Horner opened up about how having a miscarriage the year before made her “worried” about “telling the world” again.

“We had a miscarriage last year and so there was a part of me that was worried to open up too soon about this baby because I was so worried something would happen again and I didn’t want to have to kind of tell the world,” she told Hello!

“I think because we did go through that miscarriage you realise how fragile the baby is, and just how common actually a miscarriage is, and that so many women go through it – I had no idea how common it actually was.”

She added: “It just makes this feel extra special and you’re more grateful that everything’s fine.”