Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Jackie Aina apologises for naming candle after Nigerian protest slogan

Sòro Sókè candle has been pulled from retailers

Saman Javed
Sunday 07 August 2022 12:00
Comments
<p>The new candle collection launched this week</p>

The new candle collection launched this week

(Getty/ForvrMood)

Jackie Aina has pulled a candle from her lifestyle brand Forvr Mood after she was criticised for naming the product after a Nigerian protest slogan.

Aina, 35, is a beauty YouTuber and content creator who has dedicated much of her career to advocating for the visibility of Black and ethnic minority people in the cosmetic industry.

She faced criticism this week after unveiling a new range of candles, “The Owambe Collection”.

One of the scented candles in the collection was named “Sòro Sókè”.

The phrase translates to “speak louder” in Yoruba and was a rally cry used during the #EndSARS protests and demonstrations against police brutality in Nigeria in 2020.

Recommended

Aina, whose father is of Nigerian descent, faced criticism after the launch as many users denounced the name of the candle as “offensive” and “profiting from Nigeria’s struggle”.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday (6 August), Aina apologised for the name and said it had been pulled from marketplaces.

“I understand our decision has severely hurt members of my Nigerian community with the naming of the candle, Sòro Sókè. We missed the mark on this, and it will never happen again.

“Empowerment and respect is the ethos of Forvr and that was unfortunately not properly conveyed in the naming of the candle.

“We accept full responsibility and I recognise the gravity of this error; to that effect, this candle will be pulled from the market and production immediately.

“I apologise for the hurt this has caused and I thank you for holding us accountable.”

Recommended

The candle is no longer available on the Forvr Mood website. It has also been removed from the website of retail partner, Sephora.

The Independent has contacted Jackie Aina for comment.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in