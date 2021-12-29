Jada Pinkett Smith has once again spoken out about her struggle with alopecia.

In a new Instagram video posted on Tuesday (28 December), the 50-year-old actor is seen running her hand around her scalp pointing out a line that developed due to the disorder.

“Now at this point, I can only laugh,” the actor said at the start of the video.

“Y’all know I’ve been struggling with alopecia and just all of a sudden one day, look at this line right here. Look at that,” she said. “So it just showed up like that and this is going to be a little bit more difficult for me to hide.”

“So I thought I’d just share it so y’all are not asking any questions,” Pinkett Smith added.

On a positive note, The Matrix Resurrections actor revealed that she might accessorise that part of her head using rhinestones.

“But you know mama’s going to put some rhinestones in there. I’m going to make me a little crown,” she said. “That’s what mama’s going to do.”

In the caption of the post, Pinkett Smith wrote: “Mama’s gonna have to take it down to the scalp so nobody thinks she got brain surgery or something. Me and this alopecia are going to be friends… period!”

Theactor first announced she had alopecia back in 2018.

Speaking to her mother Adrienne and daughter Willow during an episode of her Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk, the actor recalled losing “handfuls of hair” in the shower one day.

“I’ve been getting lots of questions about why I’ve been wearing this turban,” she said.

“Well, I’ve been having issues with hair loss.

“And I’ll tell you it was terrifying when it first started. I was in the shower one day and then just handfuls of hair, just in my hands, and I was like ‘Oh my God am I going bald?’

“It was one of those times in my life when I was literally shaking with fear.”

Earlier this year, Pinkett Smith also shaved her head following an inspirational talk with her daughter as “it was time to let go”.