Jada Pinkett Smith has clarified that she and her estranged husband Will Smith are working towards reconciliation.

During an appearance on the Today show on 16 October, Jada explained to Hoda Kotb that she and the Suicide Squad actor are “working hard” to get their relationship to a better place. “There’s no finding another great love, and I think that’s the point,” she told the NBC anchor. “It’s like we are in a place now that we are in a deep, healing space. And we are really concentrating on healing the relationship between us.

She added: “There’s no divorce on paper. We really have been working hard. That’s the whole thing. We are working very hard at bringing our relationship together. Back to a life partnership.”

Last week, the Girls Trip actor was interviewed by Kotb in an NBC Primetime special, where Jada revealed that she and Will had been leading separate lives for the past seven years after having privately separated in 2016. The bombshell rocked the world and made headlines nationwide, as Jada made another appearance to elaborate on her revelations.

“Here’s the thing about husband-wife marriage for me, for my healing process,” she said to Kotb. “I came into that with very specific ideas that were blocks to me seeing Will as who he is. He can’t be this perfect, ideal guy husband. I have to be able to accept him for the human that he is, [and] he accepts me for the human that I am. And we want to love each other there.”

In response to Jada publicly discussing their separation, Will issued a statement to the New York Times, noting: “When you’ve been with someone for more than half of your life, a sort of emotional blindness sets in, and you can all too easily lose your sensitivity to their hidden nuances and subtle beauties.”

Will has reportedly been a steadfast reporter for Jada as she promotes her upcoming memoir, Worthy. In the latest episode of Jay Shetty’s podcast, On Purpose with Jay Shetty, Shetty read aloud a letter Will wrote to Jada commending her for her work on her memoir and expressing his admiration for her vulnerability.

“I just turned the final page of Worthy,” Will wrote. “It is amazing to realise that despite having lived most of my life by your side, I still found myself shocked and stunned and caught off guard, laughing, then inspired, then heartbroken I was all over the place. It’s one thing to hear anecdotes at a family barbecue, but it was truly overwhelming to take in your story, potently condensed in this way.”

He added: “You are one of one, a rare blend of power and delicate sensitivity. I know it wasn’t easy to excavate the depths in that way. I applaud and honour you. If I had read this book 30 years ago, I definitely would have hugged you more. I’ll start now. Welcome to the Authors Club. I love you endlessly. Now go get some Merlot and take a rest.”

Brought to tears, Jada joked: “He knows I can’t have no Merlot. That’s beautiful. That’s why I can’t divorce that joker.”

The couple reportedly met while Jada was auditioning for The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Although the role she auditioned for was given to Nia Long, Jada stayed on Will’s mind. After he separated from ex-wife Sheree Zampino, he pursued Jada.

They eventually tied the knot in 1997 and welcomed two children - Jaden, 25, and Willow, 22.