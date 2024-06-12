Jake Paul launches men’s body care line at Walmart

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Jake Paul is taking over the body – with a line of essential care products for men.

The 27-year-old boxer has stepped out of the ring and into the skincare labs, creating three products that are slated to be sold for less than $10.

In conversation with CNBC on June 12, Paul gave a deep dive into his new entrepreneurial endeavor entitled, “W,” a reference to the triumph of “winning.” As of now, his line – body spray, body wash, and antiperspirant – will be sold at Walmart, but Paul plans to grow the collection and eventually offer it on Amazon. The hope is that the company will be able to create shampoo, conditioner, face wash, and hair gel, too.

His motivation? A seemingly stagnant industry that’s continuously offered the same products for the last two decades.

“We saw this old and outdated category where the competitors have been on the shelves in the exact same way for the past 20 years,” he told the outlet. “We just believed we had a better vision, better product and could disrupt this entire space.”

“It’s a super underserved market. I believe now that more men are caring about how they look and what they are putting into their body,” Paul continued.

The YouTuber’s brother, Logan, has already launched a business of his own: Prime. The 29-year-old professional wrestler makes and sells a flavorful variety of sports drinks – caffeinated and un-caffeinated – as well as hydration sticks for boys and men.

In their eyes, the two brothers are venturing down new avenues, replacing their known titles as “influencers” with “business owners.” The younger Paul brother compared him and his sibling to the Kardashians, coining a new nickname for them: “The testosterone Kardashians.”

“There’s a big open market for creator-led products focused on boys,” Paul emphasized.

While Paul thinks the market is barren compared to the variety of creator-led products for women, several celebrities have developed product collections for men. Most recently, Dwayne Johnson announced his new brand Papatui, a skincare line for men, sold at Target.

Johnson, 52, released a range of offerings from facial toner to 2-in-1 shampoo and conditioner. His prices range from $7.99 to $124.99 for “The Big Papa” bundle.

The actor was met with a flurry of confused fans, questioning his decision to come out with shampoo and conditioner when he doesn’t have any hair on his head.

“Everytime I remember Dwayne ‘the Rock’ Johnson has a 2-in-1 shampoo line, I laugh like a mad man all of a sudden. ‘My hair would’ve loved this 2-in-1.’ He was funny for that,” one amused fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.