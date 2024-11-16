Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Jake Paul arrived for his controversial bout against boxing legend Mike Tyson alongside his girlfriend Jutta Leerdam.

Tyson, 58, faces YouTuber Paul, 27, in the former heavyweight champion’s first professional bout in 19 years in front of 70,000 live fans and millions more on Netflix.

Leerdam arrived at the event in a bedazzled white dress as she posed for photos on her Instagram.

open image in gallery Jutta Leerdam at the ISU European Speed Skating Championships at Thialf Arena on January 7 2024 in Heerenveen, Netherlands ( Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images )

The 25-year-old Dutch native is an Olympic speed skater who has represented her nation at Beijing 2022, taking home a silver medal in the 1000m race.

Born in ’s-Gravenzande, Netherlands, Leerdam turned professional at the age of 20 in 2018 and has won the 1000m world title twice since then (in 2020 and 2023).

She most recently won gold at the 2023 World Single Distances Speed Skating Championships in Heerenveen, Netherlands in March 2023.

How long have Paul and Leerdam been dating?

Paul and Leerdam went Instagram official in April 2023 when the YouTuber posted photos of them both with the caption: “I’m Dutch now.”

In the Netflix documentary series, Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson, Leerdam revealed that she met Paul through social media.

“Jake sent me a DM on Instagram and asked if I wanted to be on his podcast,” she said. “When he contacted me online, I thought, ‘What an arrogant idiot. He thinks he can do anything, but he won’t get me’... but we really clicked in these two fast-paced worlds on a deep and super personal level. Since that moment, we have been inseparable.”

The couple celebrated their one-year anniversary on April 12.

“I adore you, I’m so grateful for you, you make me the happiest girl in the world,” Leerdam wrote on Instagram. “The man with the best heart. Let’s never stop dancing baby.”

In his own tribute, Paul said he’s “been in love since day one.”

open image in gallery Jake Paul being interviewed before the fight ( Getty Images for Netflix Â© 2024 )

Paul previously dated fellow YouTuber Tana Mongeau. The pair got engaged and livestreamed a chaotic wedding for pay-per-view, which was later revealed to be fake.

On an episode of her MTV show No Filter: Tana Mongeau, Mongeau stated that the ceremony was something “fun and lighthearted that we're obviously doing for fun and for content.” The couple announced their break-up in January 2020.