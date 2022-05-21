James Corden shocks fans by revealing he washes hair ‘every two months’
TV host shared his hygiene routine in an episode of namesake talk show
James Corden has revealed he only washes his hair once every two months.
According to People, speaking on an episode of The Late Late Show that aired last week, the 43-year-old host discussed how LA locals had been told to cut down their time in the shower in order to preserve water.
Corden responded by stating that the average shower time is 10 minutes, which he was shocked by.
“I’m in and out [of the shower] in a solid three or four,” he said, prompting a discussion on the show among his colleagues about how long each of them spend in the shower.
The conversation then went into how washing one’s hair affects the length of time spent in the shower, to which Corden replied: “I use soap, but I don’t wash my hair. I wash it every two months. That is a true story.”
The colleagues joked that this was “dirty” and “nasty,” to which Corden replied: “I do not think we are nasty!”
On Twitter, people responded by commenting on Corden’s routine.
“Yuck! That is nasty,” commented one person, while others simply replied: “ew”.
The comment comes after many social media users discussed the bathing habits of celebrities.
For example, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher revealed they only wash their kids when they can “see the dirt”, prompting a furore online.
Meanwhile, Kristen Bell later agreed with the couple, explaining that she was “a big fan of waiting for the stink” before she washed her children.
