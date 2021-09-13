Kate Middleton’s brother James marries Alize Thevenet in French ceremony

The Duchess of Cambridge’s brother, James Middleton, has married financial analyst Alize Thevenet.

The couple celebrated their marriage over the weekend with friends and family at a private service in south-east France.

Middleton, 34, shared a photograph from the wedding on Instagram on Sunday.

“Mr & Mrs Middleton,” he wrote alongside a love heart emoji.

“Yesterday I married the love of my life surrounded by family, friends and of course a few dogs in the beautiful village or Bormes-les-Mimosas.

“Words cannot describe how happy I am.”

It has not been confirmed whether Kate Middleton and Prince William, or Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews, were in attendance.

More than 67,000 people have since liked the post, with many sharing their congratulations in the comments section.

Middleton and Thevenet started dating in 2018 after meeting in a London bar.

After a year and a half of dating, they became engaged in the Lake District in 2019 when Middleton proposed with a sapphire engagement ring.

“She said OUI,” Middleton wrote in an Instagram post. “Our secret is out but we couldn’t be happier to share the news.”

The couple had previously cancelled their wedding twice in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In September last year, Middleton revealed the couple marked a year since their engagement with a holiday in Italy.

“It’s a year since I asked Alizee to marry me… what a year it’s been,” he wrote on Instagram.

“Two homes, lockdown, two attempts at a wedding, a litter of [dogs], launching of new company, a beard shave and much more but the best part is that I get to share it with you @alizeethevenet and I can’t wait to take on whatever the future holds for us.”

He added: “We managed to escape to Italy for a quick dip in the the sea, lots of [food] and [wine] and now ready to face the world again – thank you.”