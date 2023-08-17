Jamie Foxx opens up about ‘unexpected dark journey’ in honest Instagram post

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jamie Foxx has spoken out after emerging from what he has described as an “unexpected dark journey,” revealing that he’s starting to feel better after a period of poor health.

In April, the actor was admitted to hospital over an unknown “medical complication”, according to a statement from his daughter, Corinne.

“Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery,” she said.

“We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

Now, the 55-year-old has shared that things are improving each day, as he posted photographs of himself leaning against a wooden doorway.

“You’re lookin at a man who is thankful,” the caption begins.

“Finally startin to feel like myself… it’s been an unexpected dark journey… but I can see the light… I’m thankful to everyone that reached out and sent well wishes and prayers.

“I have a lot of people to thank… u just don’t know how much it meant… I will be thanking all of you personally… and if you didn’t know… GOD IS GOOD… all day every day… #swipeleft #imbackandimbetter #nobaddays.”

Thousands of fans and celebrity fans commented messages of support underneath the post, including Jeremy Renner, who wrote: “Bless you my friend !!!”

Octavia Spencer also commented: “Yes He is!!! Glad you’re better.”

Last month, Foxx shared a brief update with his fans, explaining that it had been a “long road” to recovery but that he was getting there.

“I went through something that I thought I would never ever go through,” he said in an Instagram post.

“I know a lot of people were waiting and, you know, wanting to hear updates but to be honest with you, I just didn’t want you to see me like that.”

Foxx did not go into detail about his illness, but debunked rumours that he’d been “paralysed” or had lost his sight.