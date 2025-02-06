5 new podcasts to listen to this week

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

If there’s anything these dating and relationship-themed podcasts have in common, it’s this message: teach people how to love you.

1. The Receipts Podcast

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Dating and relationships

This week on The Receipts Podcast, Tolly T and Audrey took a deep dive into a lot of interesting topics that made me sit up and actively listen.

The podcast between the two friends usually ranges from speaking about relationships to situationships, to everyday life experiences and unfiltered conversations, but this week the takeaways were more prominent for me than usual when listening to a podcast.

A key theme for the episode was the idea of dissociating from the shocking stories and real-life events that are happening in the world at the moment and finding the balance between actively putting our energy into these topics while also protecting our own mental wellbeing.

The pair also delve into some more sensitive topics such as children in unsafe environments, not having kids unless you actually want them and debunking the narrative that women always need to have a man by their side.

As Tolly T and Audrey openly say in the episode, these are the types of conversations that are actually important to have for the community.

Of course, it’s fine to have less intense conversations about dating dilemmas or the most recent Love Island scandal, but my biggest takeaway from the episode was – we still need to make time for the things that truly matter in life and the world around us.

An insightful and memorable conversation that stood out to me as a Black woman, hearing two other strong Black women discuss life and everything that comes with it – the ups and the downs.

(By Sara Keenan)

2. NewlyWeds

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Dating and relationships

For the NewlyWeds Valentine’s Day edition, presenter Jamie Laing and his wife Sophie Habboo go back in time and re-watch some of their old Made In Chelsea scenes and write each other love letters.

NewlyWeds originally followed the couple’s journey to the altar and now offers a hilarious look into married life, bickering, authenticity and heartfelt moments, including listeners’ messages and guests.

Laing thought it would be romantic to take Habboo to a friend’s restaurant and record the episode like it’s a lovely date. The pair talk about their first Valentine’s Day memories, gifts and cards, why Habboo doesn’t enjoy public displays of affection, aesthetic surgeries, and so much more.

They also share some advice with singles who may still be looking for love and encourage them to get out more.

(By Yolanthe Fawehinmi)

3. The Break-Up Diet

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Dating and relationships

I related to this week’s episode of The Break-Up Diet more than I had originally thought when I first pressed play.

The podcast features two best friends Yasmin Misner and Ilma Shahrene as they debrief dating, getting over your ex, levelling up and all that fun stuff.

This week’s topic was labels – the dreaded labels we all spend too much time considering when we are dating.

The pair dissect the many different labels that now haunt our dating experiences from, exclusive (what does this actually mean?) to boyfriend and girlfriend, to no label at all – don’t we just love that one…

Yasmin, who is now in a relationship, talks about the labels she and her current boyfriend went through. Interestingly, she says that although she knew quite early on that he felt like her boyfriend, she would still get upset whenever they didn’t have a label.

After six months they were officially boyfriend and girlfriend but I think a lot of women – including me – understand that those six months of not being official can feel like six years.

The pair also debrief when you should meet the parents, ask the dreaded question of ‘What are we’ and how long can you say ‘I’m not dating, I just got a divorce’ for as Ilma also navigates her life as being two years single after the end of her marriage.

The Break-Up Diet is a refreshing listen and a reminder that we all are collectively over the talking stage and the word ‘exclusive’.

(By Sara Keenan)

4. Wednesdays

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Dating and relationships

With February 13 having been dubbed Galentine’s Day, best buddies (and Made In Chelsea alumni) Melissa Tattam and Sophie Habboo are an ideal pair to help you enjoy this global celebration of women’s friendship on their latest episode of Wednesdays.

During their pampering session, they chat through their favourite silk pillows, the logistics of first kisses when you’re at an all-girl boarding school and alcohol laws in the US, which led one of them into an encounter with a sheriff.

As always, they delve into their postbag to answer some listener dilemmas, including how to navigate your first solo Valentine’s Day after ending a long-term relationship, and how to prevent your boyfriend’s irritable bowel issues from spoiling what should be a romantic evening.

It’s a warm-hearted, hyper-chatty approach and Melissa and Sophie are self-depreciating enough that you won’t feel a stranger in their friendship circle.

(By Amy Crowther)

Spotlight on…

5. The Sabrina Zohar Show

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Dating and relationships

The Sabrina Zohar Show is all about creating foundations and building blocks that stick, to provide listeners with the tools needed to make progress and create neuro-pathways in their pursuit of love.

That’s why in the latest episode Zohar is talking all about why healthy equals boring and how to prepare yourself to start receiving the true healthy and secure love that you deserve.

It’s also not solely about Valentine’s Day but looks into how sometimes speaking our minds is key when figuring out the type of relationships we want to be in. Zohar shared an example of wanting to celebrate Valentine’s Day even though her partner didn’t. And although he admitted to dropping the ball on their first one, he was sure to make up for it the following year.

This episode was a great reminder of the fact that when we enter into new relationships, it’s important to remember that everyone is going from different backgrounds, experiences and upbringings, so it’s important to speak up and teach people how to love you – and of course, encourage them to do the same.

(By Yolanthe Fawehinmi)