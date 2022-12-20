Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jamie Lopez, the star of reality TV show Super Sized Salon and founder of Babydoll Beauty Couture, has died aged 37 in Las Vegas following heart complications.

The salon confirmed the news in an Instagram post on Monday evening (19 December), alongside picture of Lopez and show cast members.

“On behalf of the Babydoll Beauty Couture team, we regretfully announce, with great pain, the passing of the founder and owner of Babydoll Beauty Couture, The Legendary Jamie Lopez,” it began.

“We ask, on behalf of the Babydoll family, that you allow us time to process this tremendous loss. Further details and arrangements will be announced soon.”

​​The statement continued, “We have suffered an extraordinary loss and appreciate the time and space to grieve in peace. Please keep our Babydoll family and team lifted in your hearts and prayers. We'd like to thank the staff and crew of @matadorcontent and @wetv for all their continuous support in this difficult time. Sincerely, Team Jamie.”

Super Sized Salon, which debuted on WE tv earlier this year, documented Lopez designing her beauty salon – Las Vegas-based Babydoll Beauty Couture – and weight-loss journey.

According to TMZ, the reality star suffered heart complications over the weekend. The publication also reported that Lopez was preparing to film season two of the TV series.

Speaking to Yahoo! Beauty in 2017, Lopez opened up about the discrimination she faced as a plus-sized woman.

“I started off as a make-up artist and was highly discriminated against for being a plus-size woman,” she said.

“I was inspired by there being no place I could get my nails or hair done in Vegas that would accommodate my needs as a plus-size woman, and I decided it was time to make some changes for the plus-size women of the world.”

She said her experiences inspired her to open up a more inclusive space for women to be pampered.

“It makes me very upset to be mistreated because of my size, and not have a place where I can get beautiful. When women walk away from getting services done at my salon, I want them to feel beautiful, confident, and sexy.”