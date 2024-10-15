Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Jamie-Lynn Sigler won’t be chewing food for the next eight days. The 43-year-old Sopranos star plans to cut out all solids and stick to only whole milk as a part of a “milk cleanse.”

On a recent recording of the Not Today, Pal podcast, Sigler revealed her unusual diet to her co-hosts, Robert Iler and Mike Cannon. According to her, consuming nothing but whole milk will help resolve her “gut issues” – at least she hopes it will.

“You guys should hear what I’m doing right now, you’re going to think I’m crazy,” the Big Sky lead said. “It’s shocking because I too love food, I too love sweets – I am in the middle of something called the milk cleanse. All I’ve been drinking for days is whole milk. And that’s it.”

Sigler went on to admit she also takes “these pills” that are supposed to help with her gut health.

She continued: “The idea behind it is that parasites love dairy. And I’ve had so many gut issues, I’ve tried so many different things to try to fix it.”

By solely consuming whole milk and supplements, Sigler said the parasites in her body will “come out” and feed off of the dairy.

The star was recommended the diet by her friends who’ve completed the milk cleanse, encouraging her to try it herself. One noticeable side effect involves her bowel movements.

“The fact that I haven’t gotten up three times to go poop is crazy… it’s just cleaning you out,” she told Iler and Cannon.

Surprisingly, Sigler hasn’t been as hungry as she would’ve assumed, and luckily, she’s able to drink one cup of coffee with milk and honey to get her going in the morning.

While the How I Met Your Mother actress seemed optimistic about the cleanse, Iler and Cannon weren’t as convinced. Cannon thought the cleanse was just “gross.”

Speaking to Business Insider, Dr Kyle Staller, a gastroenterologist for Massachusetts’ General Hospital, said there was no evidence to prove the benefits of a milk cleanse on gut health.

“It’s likely more hype than anything else,” Dr Staller told the outlet in 2021.

The 2020 study, “Recipe for a Healthy Gut: Intake of Unpasteurised Milk Is Associated with Increased Lactobacillus Abundance in the Human Gut Microbiome,” published by the National Library of Medicine, found some evidence that suggested unpasteurized milk and dairy products can “be associated with the growth of the probiotic bacterial genus, Lactobacillus, in the human gut.”

“More research is needed on the effect of dietary changes on gut microbiome composition, in particular in relation to the promotion of bacterial genera, such as Lactobacillus, which are recognised as being beneficial for a range of physical and mental health outcomes,” the study concluded.