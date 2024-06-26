Jamie Oliver renews vows for a second time with wife Jools

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Jamie Oliver has renewed his wedding vows for a second time as he celebrated the 24th anniversary of his marriage.

The TV chef, who is married to former model Juliette Norton, known as “Jools”, celebrated the event in a casual Las Vegas ceremony joined by an Elvis impersonator.

It marks the second time in a year that the couple have renewed their vows.

Oliver, 49, donned a grey suit and aviator shades, while his wife Jools opted for a casual pair of jeans, cowboy boots, and a flowing top. The event took place in the Graceland Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.

“Happy 24th wedding anniversary, Jools Oliver,” wrote the cookbook author in a post on Instagram.

“Twenty-four years !! Love you - Las Vagus baby !! @gracelandweddingchapellv big love really good fun, Jamie x”.

He shared other pictures of the pair together through the years, including one from their Essex church wedding in July 2000. On that occasion too, an Elvis impersonator had also been present, due to Jools’ love for the star.

Jools joked the pop star had been the third person in their marriage as she wrote her own tribute to celebrate the occasion.

“Happy 24 crazy married years together,” she began in a post. “I love you so much, thank you for indulging my LOVE for Elvis.

“I know this marriage has 3 people in it... but you get me like NO other!

open image in gallery ( Instagram @jamieoliver )

“Just you wait and see what I have planned for our 25th Jamie Oliver.”

Last year, the couple, who have five children together, renewed their vows in a “special” ceremony in the Maldives.

In April, Oliver posted photographs from the beach ceremony on his Instagram and wrote: “Morning all, me and Jools Oliver got married again!

“Yep, after 23 years together, we thought it would be a special moment to celebrate renewing our wedding vows before the kids all start leaving the nest.

“It was really special, funny and romantic with the words in the ceremony making more sense having come this far together.”

He continued: “It seems like a blink since the first wedding which we kept very private apart from the paparazzi at the village church, we thought it would be a happy and joyful moment to share with you all this Easter.

“We’ve always dreamed of going to the Maldives and it was just as you would have dreamed, simply amazing!”