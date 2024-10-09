Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Jana Kramer has said she was forced to take down a video of her eight-year-old daughter Jolie because of “sick” comments sexualizing her.

According to People, the 40-year-old One Tree Hill alum posted a series of screenshots on her Instagram Story, explaining to her followers and her daughter why she deleted a video from her page. The original footage featured Jolie wearing a sports bra at their house.

Kramer admitted they ended up re-filming and uploading a new video, but Jolie was confused why her mother had to get rid of the original.

“I’m being honest, I didn’t even see the issue at first with the original... I forget how sick this world is and how sexualized kids are,” the country singer confessed on her social media. “Jolie came down the stairs that morning in her sports bra and said, ‘Alright momma I’m ready to work out.’”

As a parent, Kramer would never allow her young daughter to wear a sports bra in public. However, when they’re at home, the outfit was completely acceptable. That said, the music star didn’t originally see an issue with posting footage of Jolie in the bra top for her two million followers to see.

open image in gallery Jana Kramer posted a now-deleted video with her daughter in a sports bra at home ( Getty Images for iHeartRadio )

But after further contemplation and conversations with some of her followers, Kramer knew she needed to take the video down.

“I looked at the comments and at first, again if I’m honest, I thought, ‘She’s wearing more than a bathing suit,’” she said. “But after some convos and a few chats with followers over DM I made [the] decision to take down. Again, I had no clue just how far these sickos go. Sad honestly that’s where the world is at.”

The “I Got The Boy” artist shares two kids – Jolie and Jace, five – with her ex-husband, Mike Caussin. She also shares baby Roman, 10 months, with her current husband, Allan Russell.

Kramer and Caussin tied the knot in 2015, six years before they parted ways. This past summer, the “Whiskey” vocalist married Russell, a Scottish soccer player.

Shortly after Kramer and Russell returned home from their honeymoon on the Amalfi Coast, the 90210 star spoke to Us Weekly about balancing parenthood with a new marriage.

“It doesn’t feel like anything’s changed, but also there’s this security that feels really beautiful,” she told the outlet. “We went from being so relaxed and chill in Italy to all kids back to school. … I think we’re finding the balance of how to prioritize us [as a couple] — because that’s also important — while also not missing out on things with the kids and being super present with them, and also having a 10-month-old.”