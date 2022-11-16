Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jane Fonda has pondered on her mortality, saying she is “ready” to die.

The actor and activist, 84, said that people her age need to be “realistic” and should “be aware of the amount of time that is behind you as opposed to in front you”.

She told Entertainment Tonight that she’s “aware” she is “not going to be around for much longer”, adding that she is “ready” as she has “had a great life”.

“Not that I want to go, but I’m aware that it’s going to be sooner rather than later,” she added, stating: “That’s just realistic.”

In September, Fonda revealed she had been diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma is a type of cancer that begins in the lymphatic system, a part of the body’s immune system dedicated to fighting germs.

She wrote on Instagram: “This is a very treatable cancer. Eighty per cent of people survive, so I feel very lucky. I’m also lucky because I have health insurance and access to the best doctors and treatments. I realise, and it’s painful, that I am privileged in this.”

Fonda said that she would undergo six months of chemotherapy and that, so far, she has been “handling the treatments quite well”.

Jane Fonda has opened up about her mortality (Getty Images for Chopard)

The actor, who is the daughter of actor Henry Fonda, has been nominated for seven Oscars, winning two for Klute (1971) and Julie (1977).

Her other credits include Barbarella, The China Syndrome, Youth and Netflix series Grace and Frankie.